14 Modern Bathroom Trends Everyone Secretly Hates In 2026

All trends come and go over time, but some should probably go a little more quickly. If you love staying on top of the trends or are trying to remodel your bathroom, you might be interested to hear that some modern trends aren't as loved as they used to be. From the once-soothing rainfall showerheads to the formerly classy satin brass fixtures, there are some trends that designers are eager to shed. Overall, bathroom trends are shifting towards creating more comfortable and personalized spaces, while moving away from oversaturated, stiff, or impractical design choices. Some modern trends may be going out of style as the novelty of them wears off or hidden downsides come to light, while others simply don't fit the current trend towards relaxing bathroom design.

Of course, you don't have to follow any trends you dislike or abandon ones you love. If you'd rather deck your bathroom out with vessel sinks and open shelving, then you should live your best life! However, if you've been feeling like something wasn't quite right with your bathroom, this list may be a good starting point. Perhaps you've been experiencing some frustration with some of these modern trends and just weren't able to pinpoint it. If nothing else, it can't hurt to hear what the designers have to say about these modern trends and where they're headed.