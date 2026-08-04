14 Modern Bathroom Trends Everyone Secretly Hates In 2026
All trends come and go over time, but some should probably go a little more quickly. If you love staying on top of the trends or are trying to remodel your bathroom, you might be interested to hear that some modern trends aren't as loved as they used to be. From the once-soothing rainfall showerheads to the formerly classy satin brass fixtures, there are some trends that designers are eager to shed. Overall, bathroom trends are shifting towards creating more comfortable and personalized spaces, while moving away from oversaturated, stiff, or impractical design choices. Some modern trends may be going out of style as the novelty of them wears off or hidden downsides come to light, while others simply don't fit the current trend towards relaxing bathroom design.
Of course, you don't have to follow any trends you dislike or abandon ones you love. If you'd rather deck your bathroom out with vessel sinks and open shelving, then you should live your best life! However, if you've been feeling like something wasn't quite right with your bathroom, this list may be a good starting point. Perhaps you've been experiencing some frustration with some of these modern trends and just weren't able to pinpoint it. If nothing else, it can't hurt to hear what the designers have to say about these modern trends and where they're headed.
Satin brass fixtures
This time last year, satin brass bathroom fixtures were trending, but some designers are already sick of them. "I've used it in plenty of bathroom designs," Meagan Del Marmol, founder and principal designer at Casa Del Marmol, told Apartment Therapy, "But too much of a good thing stops being good." The brushed, polished brass still has some champions, but its oversaturation seems to be pushing people away. The soft, polished look of satin brass can be a bit boring, which is why it's being traded in for the more interesting look of unlacquered brass.
Overly sterile bathrooms
Pristine, white, minimalist bathrooms used to look sleek and modern, but now they're falling flat. "For years, bathrooms have leaned heavily into stark white palettes and ultra-minimal styling. "While clean, they can feel clinical and lack warmth or individuality," designer Alex Alonso, founder of Mr Alex Tate, told Homes and Gardens. Without any variety or warmth, bathrooms don't feel like the personal retreat they should be. Plus, any amount of dirt on those white surfaces is incredibly easy to spot. That can leave you feeling like it's never clean enough, which is more stress than anyone needs.
Freestanding tubs
Freestanding tubs look so impressive and elegant, but they don't always live up to the hype. As some people discovered after following the initial trend, they come with extra inconveniences – they take up too much space, it's difficult to clean around them, and users won't be unable to sit on the edge to test the water. Shannon Kadwell, the Kitchen and Bath Director at Anthony Wilder Design-Build, spoke to The Spruce about this, noting how impractical freestanding tubs actually are. According to him, "...the attention is now on creating an easy-to-use spa-like retreat rather than just showing off a tub."
Open shelving
Open shelves can be convenient and help save space, but the trend of putting them everywhere is coming to a close. "While a little open shelving can definitely work, bathrooms designed with mostly open storage may not age well," Daniel and Jill Siegel of LAVISH told Better Homes and Gardens. If you aren't careful, they can quickly become cluttered and disorganized, as it's easy to just place stuff randomly as you walk past rather than ensuring they're returned to the right spot. Plus, dust and moisture can accumulate on items more readily without doors.
Rain showerheads
"There is one popular bathroom trend I wish would go away for good: the use of a rain showerhead as the sole water source," designer Diane Luna told Apartment Therapy. Rain showerheads are meant to be soothing, but the weak water pressure and straight-down angle leave some people feeling frustrated, especially if they're washing their hair. This feature can still be a nice part of your shower when you need a bit of extra relaxation, but the time for rain showerheads as the only showerhead is over. Adding a second, more traditional showerhead or replacing the rain showerhead entirely may be the better move.
Geometric tiling
Geometric patterns like diagonals and checkerboards aren't feeling as fun as they used to. While they were trending recently as a way to visually expand smaller bathrooms, the charm is wearing off, leaving bathrooms feeling too busy and cramped instead. As co-founder of InSite Builders & Remodeling Mary Gordon told The Spruce, "Even the small scale of powder rooms is being celebrated with bold, whimsical wallpaper rather than relying on optical illusions like a diagonal tile pattern to create a sense of space."
Too much matching
"Bathrooms where every finish, metal, and material is identical are starting to feel overly coordinated and less curated," Cathleen Gruver of Gruver Cooley told Homes and Gardens. Uniformity used to be a sign that a bathroom had been carefully designed, with each piece chosen to match the rest. Now, designers are over it. Overly matchy bathrooms with no variety feel mass-produced or like the default option. Instead, people are leaning more into personalized and thoughtful bathroom design, with the pieces working together instead of blending in.
Accent stripes
Accent stripes, whether tile or metal, aren't as popular as they used to be. Racing stripe tiles and metallic tile edging strips around shower shelves are starting to stick out in a bad way. "Another craze that I dearly hope will slow down is today's incessant use of schluter strip, in every myriad of not-so-subtle colors, which raced onto the bathroom reno scene with gusto," says designer Diane Luna (via Apartment Therapy). Accents of any sort should compliment the rest of your bathroom design, not pull focus and distract from your gorgeous tiling.
Vessel sinks
Since they sit on the counter rather than being embedded in it, vessel sinks can have a wider range of shapes, styles, and textures. Unfortunately, this turned out to be their downfall once the excitement wore off. "While they once made a modern design statement, many homeowners find them impractical and overly decorative," Sarah Tropp, founder of FunCycled told The Spruce, adding that "...they're harder to clean and don't align with the growing desire for understated, organic design." They may look cool in photos, but trying to clean the groove where they meet the countertop is too much trouble.
High-tech bathrooms
For a while, it seemed like every hot new bathroom update involved a smart device or tech-focused upgrade. According to designers, this has run its course. "We're seeing the rise of the 'home spa' bathrooms — wellness spaces designed to restore both body and mind and encourage disconnection. We actively design bathrooms as tech-free zones," says designer Juliette Byrne (via Homes and Gardens). As people look for ways to relax and recover from the stress of the outside world, screen-free and low-tech spaces are gaining traction. Bathrooms are no different, with gentler design choices replacing harsh screens and gadgets.
Lights over mirrors
Lights over and around bathroom mirrors have been picking up steam for the past few years, but not all mirror lights are equally trendy. According to Mackenzie Wood, lead designer at Tribe Design Group, lights placed over mirrors need to go. "Personally I hate any lighting over a mirror; it's just not flattering! So I usually opt for sconces at face height instead in our designs," she told Architectural Digest. Any harsh lighting over your mirror, be it exposed bulbs or rows of bright lights, can feel dated. Consider opting for something softer or more ambient instead.
Open concept showers
Open and overly spacious showers are starting to lose their novelty, as designers note a trend towards more contained shower spaces. "Zero-entry showers with no glass or curb sound dreamy until you remember hot air rises, and all that steam escapes, leaving you freezing." Meagan Del Marmol told Apartment Therapy. In addition to leaving you cold and exposed, they take up a lot of space, making the rest of your bathroom feel cramped. Instead, opt for something cozier and more private, like a shower capsule or pod.
Completely flat cabinets
Some people may find flat cabinets to be sleek and modern, but they're quickly wearing out their welcome in bathrooms and even other parts of homes. "Completely flat, handle-less cabinetry can feel a bit lifeless in a bathroom setting, especially in homes that otherwise have character," says Cathleen Gruver (via Homes and Gardens). People are craving more dynamic and interesting cabinetry. You can use practically anything to break up the flat, bland expanse of cabinets, whether that means adding textural details like decorative trim or DIY fluted doors, switching up flat paint jobs, or adding unique hardware.
Wood-like porcelain tiles
Real wood can absorb water and warp, which is why wood-like tiles became so popular. However, while some people like the way they look, others are eager for the trend to be over. "Just go with wood or go with tile — please don't combine the two," Ellie Stein, founder of Stein Studio Interior Design, told The Spruce. Obvious grout lines between the tiles make it clear that it isn't real wood, which can be jarring or look off. If you absolutely can't choose between wood and tile, be careful and thoughtful with how you use wood-like tiles.