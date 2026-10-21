There's A Smarter Way To Cover Windows With An Item In Your Cabinet
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Traditional curtains and blinds are the go-to for decorating windows, blocking sunlight, and adding privacy to homes. Even though they are the easy answer, there are other great ways to cover windows that aren't curtains or blinds. The TikTok account coneyislandsiren shared a brilliant method that repurposes a common cabinet item for windows. They revealed that they have leftover cushioned vinyl shelf liner stuck on their windows, and it has lasted for at least three years.
This method is smart for more than one reason. Shelf liner is both cheap and renter-friendly. It doesn't leave any adhesive behind and is easy to remove when you move out or grow tired of the look. If you use leftover shelf liner, it's free. Even if you don't have any on hand, you can find it for around $1.50 at a dollar store. There are many shelf liner colors to choose from, and there's bound to be a style that fits your interior design.
The other perk of this idea is that it's great for filtering light without blocking it completely. The small holes in the cushioned vinyl make it impossible to see through, but you'll still see a soft glow of natural light. It adheres tightly to a window, which also makes it compatible with other window solutions. You can add a traditional pair of blinds or a unique DIYable curtain over the shelf liner without any issue.
How to cover windows with shelf liner and make it last long-term
When decorating your windows with any kind of film or covering, the most important step is to thoroughly clean the glass. Dirt and grime make it harder to stick decals to glass and can leave unsightly bumps. Use either water or window cleaner to fully wipe down the windows to ensure you're working with a clean, flat surface. Also be sure to use a similar shelf liner as the original TikToker, which appears to be a perforated vinyl material.
For the next step, measure your window and cut the shelf liner to the same dimensions. Remember it's always better to cut it a little too big than too small, as long edges can be trimmed down later. If you have a rotary cutter and a large cutting mat, like the Anezus Self Healing Sewing Mat, it will be easier to cut in straight lines to the exact dimensions of a small window. Of course, a crafting knife, scissors, and a ruler will also do the job. Spritz the window with a glass cleaner, such as Windex, and press on the shelf liner. It should stick on and stay in place without any additional effort or materials.
Keep in mind that this clever idea works best for windows that are mostly left alone. Since there's no adhesive holding them in place, this solution may not be as durable as the DIY that trades curtains and blinds for glue window coverings. Excessive humidity may cause the shelf liner to lose its grip over time, especially if you regularly open and close the window, exposing the glass to outdoor conditions. Fortunately, it's easy enough to reapply the material with another layer of Windex.