There's A Smarter Way To Cover Windows With An Item In Your Cabinet

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Traditional curtains and blinds are the go-to for decorating windows, blocking sunlight, and adding privacy to homes. Even though they are the easy answer, there are other great ways to cover windows that aren't curtains or blinds. The TikTok account coneyislandsiren shared a brilliant method that repurposes a common cabinet item for windows. They revealed that they have leftover cushioned vinyl shelf liner stuck on their windows, and it has lasted for at least three years.

This method is smart for more than one reason. Shelf liner is both cheap and renter-friendly. It doesn't leave any adhesive behind and is easy to remove when you move out or grow tired of the look. If you use leftover shelf liner, it's free. Even if you don't have any on hand, you can find it for around $1.50 at a dollar store. There are many shelf liner colors to choose from, and there's bound to be a style that fits your interior design.

The other perk of this idea is that it's great for filtering light without blocking it completely. The small holes in the cushioned vinyl make it impossible to see through, but you'll still see a soft glow of natural light. It adheres tightly to a window, which also makes it compatible with other window solutions. You can add a traditional pair of blinds or a unique DIYable curtain over the shelf liner without any issue.