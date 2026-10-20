Use Doilies To Create Subtle Halloween Decor With Vintage Charm

Are you looking for a way to decorate for Halloween without sacrificing the beautiful aesthetic of your home? If bright, gaudy decorations aren't your style, old doilies provide a simple solution to make subtle yet spooky seasonal decor. Fabric doilies with lace or crocheted patterns can be turned into a chilling spiderweb decoration with a vintage vibe. A picture frame and a fake spider will upcycle that unused doily into unique yet beautiful decor that's perfect for this frightening holiday. This DIY may also require glue or possibly tape, depending on how you choose to secure the back.

This genius way to transform vintage doilies into wall decor is versatile, and you can play around with the design of your spiderweb by adjusting how the doily fits into the frame. Repurpose old picture frames from around your home, or look for ornate pieces at the thrift store for a hauntingly elegant look. Otherwise, an old embroidery hoop will give your doily a similar effect. To make an even scarier decoration, TikTok creator Fromabolivian skipped the frame and crafted doily spiderwebs that hang from the ceiling.

Your faux spider is what gives your Halloween decor personality. Dollar Tree carries packs of either one large or two small glittery plastic spiders for $1.50. While these will look good and are budget-friendly, a more realistic spider will enhance this festive decoration. At Michaels, an 8-count of furry spiders is around $7, though it's on sale for $4 at the time of this publication.