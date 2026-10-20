Use Doilies To Create Subtle Halloween Decor With Vintage Charm
Are you looking for a way to decorate for Halloween without sacrificing the beautiful aesthetic of your home? If bright, gaudy decorations aren't your style, old doilies provide a simple solution to make subtle yet spooky seasonal decor. Fabric doilies with lace or crocheted patterns can be turned into a chilling spiderweb decoration with a vintage vibe. A picture frame and a fake spider will upcycle that unused doily into unique yet beautiful decor that's perfect for this frightening holiday. This DIY may also require glue or possibly tape, depending on how you choose to secure the back.
This genius way to transform vintage doilies into wall decor is versatile, and you can play around with the design of your spiderweb by adjusting how the doily fits into the frame. Repurpose old picture frames from around your home, or look for ornate pieces at the thrift store for a hauntingly elegant look. Otherwise, an old embroidery hoop will give your doily a similar effect. To make an even scarier decoration, TikTok creator Fromabolivian skipped the frame and crafted doily spiderwebs that hang from the ceiling.
Your faux spider is what gives your Halloween decor personality. Dollar Tree carries packs of either one large or two small glittery plastic spiders for $1.50. While these will look good and are budget-friendly, a more realistic spider will enhance this festive decoration. At Michaels, an 8-count of furry spiders is around $7, though it's on sale for $4 at the time of this publication.
How to create a Halloween spiderweb with old doilies
Some DIYers create cute ghosts to make charming fall decor with an old frame and doilies, but this spider piece has a spookier appearance with an abandoned mansion vibe. To make this gothic, vintage-looking decoration with a Halloween twist, there are a few steps to follow. First, take apart your photo frame, removing the glass panel and backing. If you don't like the color or if your frame is too bright for this seasonal decor, spray paint it black, deep purple, or red. With the frame face down, lay your doily over it. Move the fabric to showcase the stitching that looks most like a spiderweb or has the most interesting pattern in the center of the frame.
While your doily can fill the entire frame for a gorgeous effect, consider leaving part of it open and uncovered. This makes your decor look even more like a real spider built a web in the corner of the frame, using the empty space to add to the spookiness. If you have a doily that has started to come unraveled, this project is the perfect way to reuse it. Connecting the loose string to your faux spider will make it look as though he's spinning the web. Once you're happy with the arrangement, replace the backing of the frame to hold the doily taut. Trim the excess fabric or fold it over the back of the frame and secure it.
Completing your doily spiderweb decor and alternatives
If your frame is missing its backing, don't fret. You'll still be able to craft this adorable spiderweb decoration. Use tape to secure the doily to the backside of the frame. Alternatively, hot glue the fabric inside the lip of the frame. If you don't like the open look, make your own backing by gluing a piece of paper behind the doily.
With your web in place, add your spider to complete the decor. Secure the fake arachnid onto the doily, positioning it slightly off to the side like it's waiting for prey to be caught in the web. Poking the legs through the holes of the doily may be enough to hold your spider in place. However, hot glue or other craft adhesives will help your spider stick to the doily. Now, hang your framed spiderweb on your wall or prop it up on a table, bookshelf, or mantel.
For an even spookier look, allow the webs to hang down in the middle of the room, like a spider descending from the ceiling. On TikTok, Fromabolivian covered the doilies in fabric stiffener and laid them out flat. Once dry, the creator added a spider onto the hardened fabric and tied a white string onto the edge. With clear tape, she fastened the string to the ceiling for a fun Halloween display. If you like the look of doily Halloween decorations, you can also make the cutest vintage ghost decor with embroidery hoops.