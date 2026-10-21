Say Goodbye To Traditional Paper Towel Holders: This DIY Is Perfect For Your Garage

If you do anything in your garage that involves getting dirty, you'll definitely need rags or — even better — paper towels. Paper towels are disposable and super convenient, as long as you don't have to carry the roll around with you or deal with a flimsy or space-consuming dispenser. If you want an alternative to the traditional holder that won't sit on your workbench or threaten to fall over every time you need a piece, you can make a hanging paper towel holder in a few minutes. There's no compromise needed for this DIY garage organization idea — your shop towels will stay secure and close at hand, but they'll also stay tidy and out of the way. The best part of this project is that it uses PVC pipe, which is cheap to buy if you don't already have some kicking around in a corner.

This design comes from YouTube channel ratherelevated. The hanging holder attaches to the underside of a work bench, though the design is easy to adapt to other situations, such as hanging from a wall over the bench or firmly attached to the side or top of the bench. The only variable is whether or not you need a 90-degree elbow and an additional short length of pipe.

The simple materials list calls for certain PVC pipe sizes and lengths that will comfortably fit a roll or paper towels and extend about 2 inches from either end. A 15- to 16-inch length of 1 ¼-inch pipe should do. In addition, you'll need a 1 ¼-inch PVC flange that you can screw into a wall or table, a tee connector, and (optionally) an elbow and a short (4- to 5-inch) length of pipe.