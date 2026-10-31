Not Just For Curtains: Use Rods To Win Back Precious Countertop Space
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Ample counter space is a luxury in any kitchen. But if you've become an expert at playing Tetris with every new kitchen gadget and utensil you bring home, it's time to go vertical. With a curtain rod and some S-shaped hooks, wall space becomes a creative storage area to hang the kitchen utensils overflowing on your counter.
Every inch of counter space is crucial for meal prep and organization, especially if you live in an apartment or home with a smaller kitchen. Hanging a curtain rod with attached S-shaped hooks gets utensils off your counter so you have more room to cook and entertain. And it's not just your utensils that can benefit from this storage hack. Mugs, cutting boards, and measuring cups also tend to be bulky on countertops. By moving them to hangable storage, you'll free up even more valuable countertop real estate. However, do ensure you don't overload it — the maximum capacity of curtain rods is typically 20 to 50 pounds.
Turning curtain rods into a storage solution is a simple DIY that won't require the help of a contractor. The rods are easy to adjust and secure in just a few minutes, creating a focal point in your kitchen as a result. Plus, this storage solution gives you a chance to upgrade your utensils since they'll now be on display.
How to hang curtain rods for vertical kitchen storage
Start by taking a gander at your kitchen to determine where the rod will make the most sense, like an empty space between or under the cabinets or along the backsplash. We'd recommend avoiding the area above the stove to prevent flying grease stains and fire hazards, particularly with wooden and plastic utensils. You'll also want to keep height in mind so that you can easily reach your storage with or without a stepstool. Then, measure the preferred space to figure out the needed length of the curtain rod.
There are different curtain rod types to match your design preferences, so, using your measurements, find a rod that fits your vision physically and aesthetically. Consider the kitchen paint color, accent colors, and what you'll be hanging. Hardware is important, too, as traditional rods will likely require screws for weight security. A tension rod between cabinets also works well if you need a renter-friendly solution. For added detailing, use cabinet knobs to anchor the curtain rod.
Simple S-shaped hooks can be found for less than $10 on Amazon, such as the Dingee vinyl coated S-hooks, and at retail stores. Just link the hooks to the rod and start hanging your utensils. The hooks are movable, so there's flexibility in your hanging technique. To get even more out of your rod storage, you can also hang a basket with two hooks to store smaller items like spice jars.