Not Just For Curtains: Use Rods To Win Back Precious Countertop Space

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Ample counter space is a luxury in any kitchen. But if you've become an expert at playing Tetris with every new kitchen gadget and utensil you bring home, it's time to go vertical. With a curtain rod and some S-shaped hooks, wall space becomes a creative storage area to hang the kitchen utensils overflowing on your counter.

Every inch of counter space is crucial for meal prep and organization, especially if you live in an apartment or home with a smaller kitchen. Hanging a curtain rod with attached S-shaped hooks gets utensils off your counter so you have more room to cook and entertain. And it's not just your utensils that can benefit from this storage hack. Mugs, cutting boards, and measuring cups also tend to be bulky on countertops. By moving them to hangable storage, you'll free up even more valuable countertop real estate. However, do ensure you don't overload it — the maximum capacity of curtain rods is typically 20 to 50 pounds.

Turning curtain rods into a storage solution is a simple DIY that won't require the help of a contractor. The rods are easy to adjust and secure in just a few minutes, creating a focal point in your kitchen as a result. Plus, this storage solution gives you a chance to upgrade your utensils since they'll now be on display.