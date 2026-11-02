Don't Splurge On A Fountain For The Backyard: DIY One Using Old Plant Pots

If you want a beautiful, soothing fountain in your backyard, it may seem like you have limited options, like buying a traditional fountain or popping a solar fountain into a bird bath. However, regular fountains are expensive and tricky to install, and there can be downsides to putting a fountain in a birdbath, such as the system getting clogged with feathers. Not to worry — there's a simple and affordable way to make a beautiful fountain out of old plant pots.

Plant pots make excellent fountains for a few reasons. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes, which makes them easy to stack or arrange, and are generally water- and weather-resistant and safe to keep in the garden. Plus, the drainage holes can provide easy access for the tubes required to run the fountain, and the variety of materials and styles that they're available in make it easy to customize your fountain's aesthetic.

For a simple fountain, you can simply nest a few pots together, descending from small to large. But if you're feeling ambitious, there are some fun ways to customize this arrangement by playing with angles. You'll need several pots in varying sizes, a fountain pump, tubing, and a spray nozzle to form the fountain. Caulk and rubber stoppers will also be helpful for making it watertight, and you may want additional decor elements such as rocks, moss, paint, or even a small statue.