Skip Traditional Rods: Hang Curtains With The Help Of Vintage Hooks

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Curtain rods may seem like the simplest way to hang your window treatments, but they're not for everyone. If you're a renter and your space isn't already fitted with a curtain rod, you may be wary of drilling holes that might irritate a landlord. Or, if you like to opt for the unusual or avant-garde when it comes to decorating your space, a traditional curtain rod might not be your style. Digital creator @dreamywhiteslifestyle has a clever workaround for anyone looking for an alternative to traditional curtain-hanging hardware: using vintage hooks. Their decorative details add vintage character to your windows while giving curtains a unique alternative to standard rod brackets.

This curtain upgrade still involves a rod, but it's designed to disappear beneath the fabric, making the vintage hooks that support it the star of the show. While the Instagrammer mentioned that she picked up coat hooks on a trip to Paris, you can certainly source something similar a bit closer to home.

Once you've found your hooks, all you'll need is a simple dowel from which to suspend your curtains and a drill to screw them into place. It's as simple as that! This approach gives your window treatments a distinctive look, but keep in mind that the hooks and dowel must be sturdy enough to support the curtain fabric.