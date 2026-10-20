Skip Traditional Rods: Hang Curtains With The Help Of Vintage Hooks
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Curtain rods may seem like the simplest way to hang your window treatments, but they're not for everyone. If you're a renter and your space isn't already fitted with a curtain rod, you may be wary of drilling holes that might irritate a landlord. Or, if you like to opt for the unusual or avant-garde when it comes to decorating your space, a traditional curtain rod might not be your style. Digital creator @dreamywhiteslifestyle has a clever workaround for anyone looking for an alternative to traditional curtain-hanging hardware: using vintage hooks. Their decorative details add vintage character to your windows while giving curtains a unique alternative to standard rod brackets.
This curtain upgrade still involves a rod, but it's designed to disappear beneath the fabric, making the vintage hooks that support it the star of the show. While the Instagrammer mentioned that she picked up coat hooks on a trip to Paris, you can certainly source something similar a bit closer to home.
Once you've found your hooks, all you'll need is a simple dowel from which to suspend your curtains and a drill to screw them into place. It's as simple as that! This approach gives your window treatments a distinctive look, but keep in mind that the hooks and dowel must be sturdy enough to support the curtain fabric.
Sourcing and installing your vintage hooks
When looking for hooks, choose a pair with two prongs if you want the coat-hook look, making sure the lower prong is wide and sturdy enough to support the dowel. You can check your local thrift store for these vintage finds, or have a look on Etsy in their vintage section. While not technically vintage, these Powder Pink Cast Iron Double Hooks would work particularly well and still give you that old-school look. For your curtain rod, you can use a simple dowel. The Instagrammer mentions that she sourced hers from Lowe's, along with the accompanying end caps. These Madison Mill 0.5-in dia x 72-in L Round Poplar Dowels cost just $3 and can be easily adjusted to the right length based on your window measurements. You could also add something like this Oak Unfinished Finial from Lowe's to the ends of your rod for a more polished final look.
To install the curtain rod, mark the spots on your window frame where you want to place your two hooks, then screw them into place with a drill. For a renter-friendly workaround, you can also install the hooks with heavy-duty mounting tape, like this GORILLA Invisible Hold Mounting Tape, which is designed to hold up to 15 pounds. Next, measure your windows to determine the dowel length you need, then cut it to size. Thread your curtains onto the dowel, and hang them from the bottom prong of your hooks, screwing your caps or finials into place afterward if desired. To make the final look even more French country or modern farmhouse, you can finish off your new curtain rod by hanging your favorite straw hat from one of the hooks. That's what they're made for, after all!