Homeowner Transforms Backyard Area Into An Enchanting Seating Space With An Impressive DIY

Backyard seating seems to either look like it came from the dumpster behind a bargain bin store, or like it costs the equivalent of a luxurious beach vacation. And there are no guarantees how comfortable any of those options will be. TikTok DIYer Amanda took matters into her own hands with an affordable, cozy, and enchanting backyard seating area. To do it, she created a gravel-covered section out of her lawn, built wooden supports, and suspended wicker-style swings from them. Potted plants and seasonal accents round out the area and make it even more whimsical.

Think of this DIY as an adult-sized playground in your own backyard. Amanda uses a wooden swing frame, similar to this Vingli Wooden Porch Swing Frame, to hold the seats. It's reminiscent of the children's swingsets often found in backyards, which adds a nostalgic twist to the project. Of course, you can build your own, but using a kit eliminates any guesswork for crafting a stable support system.

The swing you choose is a matter of your budget and preferences. This Athena Collection Macrame Hammock Chair offers a similar vibe to the inspiration project and costs around $60 at the time of writing. You can find other hammock swings that are a little cheaper, or upgrade to an egg chair swing, which can easily run between $100 and $200. You'll also need any finishing touches that help create the enchanted look, such as mulch or gravel to cover the ground, landscaping border material, planters, and outdoor lighting ideas to add a romantic glow at night.