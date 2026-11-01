Homeowner Transforms Backyard Area Into An Enchanting Seating Space With An Impressive DIY
Backyard seating seems to either look like it came from the dumpster behind a bargain bin store, or like it costs the equivalent of a luxurious beach vacation. And there are no guarantees how comfortable any of those options will be. TikTok DIYer Amanda took matters into her own hands with an affordable, cozy, and enchanting backyard seating area. To do it, she created a gravel-covered section out of her lawn, built wooden supports, and suspended wicker-style swings from them. Potted plants and seasonal accents round out the area and make it even more whimsical.
Think of this DIY as an adult-sized playground in your own backyard. Amanda uses a wooden swing frame, similar to this Vingli Wooden Porch Swing Frame, to hold the seats. It's reminiscent of the children's swingsets often found in backyards, which adds a nostalgic twist to the project. Of course, you can build your own, but using a kit eliminates any guesswork for crafting a stable support system.
The swing you choose is a matter of your budget and preferences. This Athena Collection Macrame Hammock Chair offers a similar vibe to the inspiration project and costs around $60 at the time of writing. You can find other hammock swings that are a little cheaper, or upgrade to an egg chair swing, which can easily run between $100 and $200. You'll also need any finishing touches that help create the enchanted look, such as mulch or gravel to cover the ground, landscaping border material, planters, and outdoor lighting ideas to add a romantic glow at night.
Design and lay out an adult-sized swinging seat area
Before you do any ground preparation, sketch the area to account for the swing stand and space around it. An organic shape with gently curving sides adds to the enchanted feel, but you can also go with straight lines. Outline the area with spray paint or a hose, and dig out the grass in the area. You'll also need to dig out the soil to make room for the gravel or mulch you choose — usually 2 to 3 inches. Tamp the soil down to create a firm, level surface. Install the type of landscape edging you prefer around the border to keep the mulch material in place. Then, pour the mulch or gravel over the ground.
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Assemble the swing frame according to the instructions. Position it where you want it on top of the gravel or mulch. You can also buy a swing anchor kit to secure the wooden frame to the ground. This helps keep the swing more secure and safer to use. Next, hang the swings from the frames. Amanda adds rope around the anchor to hide it and add a decorative touch along the crossbar.
All that's left to do is add the enchanting touches that make the space feel perfect for you. Fairy lights or string lights wrapped around the swing frame create a cozy glow at night. You can also add solar stake lights around the base of the area or decorative lanterns on shepherd's hooks. Planters filled with seasonal blooms or faux greenery that never dies softens the look and can add privacy.
Variations on this enchanted swing area
The layout of your backyard can impact how you set up your seating area. You might adjust the size and shape of the seating area based on your yard size. A single chair swing in the corner of the yard creates a quiet spot for meditation, reading, or simply enjoying nature. Meanwhile, side-by-side swings, like the original, offer a cozy spot for two to socialize. Or create a large circle of swings with a fire pit in the center if you have a large backyard (and a large budget).
If you have a large tree with a sturdy branch, you might hang a swing from a tree limb instead of buying or building a wooden frame. Choose a safe branch with no signs of rot or damage. This option saves money, and you get the whimsy of seeing the tree canopy over your head while you swing. Adding string lights or lanterns in the tree branches creates a starry effect overhead.
To create more privacy, plant fast-growing shrubs or decorative grasses around the area. You can also add a privacy fence or a lattice panel near your enchanted seating area for a cocoon-like effect. Changing the decorations for the seasons also makes the area special. Chair swings that are made from all-weather materials can technically stay outdoors all year, but taking the swings down in the winter can help them last longer.