Transform An Old Swimming Pool Into A Stunning Backyard Escape Guests Will Love

After cleaning out the old pool, Brook still needed several truckloads of dirt to level it out. She notes that they moved and smoothed all of it themselves, which took weeks of work. Then they added a pergola, which can boost home value, to the outer deck, built raised beds with roses inside the pool area, and added a fire feature. There was also stonework, small water features, and a watering system added. While Brook admits that there is still ongoing work needed, such as garden maintenance, it is far less expensive than maintaining a swimming pool.

A sunken patio garden, like in the video, can be enhanced with hedges to protect against wind, and a pergola can even be added over the top with flowering vines. There are many other ideas that you can implement into your own swimming pool project. For example, you can create a waffle garden like those that were used by indigenous people. This method utilizes compacted grids and varying levels to create microclimates and conserve water while growing food.

If your pool has areas with varying depths, consider turning the deeper end into a secluded DIY backyard garden pond. It can be filled with koi and bordered with flowering shrubs and fragrant vines, like jasmine or honeysuckle, and Japanese-inspired statues. Whatever you decide, make this your dream garden, and you'll feel like you are on vacation every time you go into your backyard.