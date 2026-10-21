Man Uses Old Wood Pallets To Create A Backyard Compost Bin With A Resourceful DIY

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Your very own backyard compost bin is the perfect way to upcycle kitchen scraps and yard waste into a nutrient-rich soil amendment to supercharge your garden. Home composting in your backyard is easy, you just need to have a place for it. The trouble is pre-made compost bins can easily set you back hundreds of dollars, and simply piling up scraps in an unused corner of your backyard will look pretty messy. But, if you're ready to DIY, you can use old pallets to construct your own compost bin to save money, keep your backyard tidy, and put your organic leftovers to good use all at the same time. That's exactly what YouTuber GrowVeg showed us how to do using some old wood pallets and a few basic tools.

Kicking off with four standard-size wooden pallets, GrowVeg joins three of them together using wood screws and corner brackets to fasten the walls. He cuts the fourth pallet in half using a basic hand saw and turns the two halves into swingable doors using hinges. A pair of latch hooks become the locks on the doors. And that's it! As far as function goes, your DIY backyard compost bin is ready to start breaking down organic material. But GrowVeg goes the extra mile, adding a few finishing touches to make it a bit more sturdy, like plate brackets on top of the corners, rebar spiked into the ground to brace the bottom, and a wrap of chicken wire to keep compost from spilling out. Let's see how much the basic and deluxe versions will cost to complete.