Get Rid Of Your Wreath: There's A More Resourceful Way To Decorate Your Front Entrance
Door wreaths are a lovely way to celebrate holidays and changing seasons, but buying a new one for every occasion can put a dent in your wallet. Tossing them once the festivities are over also creates unnecessary waste, and in 2026, sustainability should be front and center of our decor ideas. Fortunately, there's a more resourceful way to dress up your front entrance that won't cost you a thing: decorating with fallen branches.
TikTok creator Morgan Elizabeth, who regularly shares home DIYs, has caught viewers' attention with this clever alternative to traditional wreaths. Instead of investing in seasonal decorations, she uses fallen branches to frame her front porch. Elizabeth starts with two branches with plenty of structural twigs. Using a jigsaw, she removes some of the lower twigs so that the branches fit inside two pots flanking her porch's archway. She then adds pebbles to weigh down the pots and help keep the branches in place.
In a follow-up video, Elizabeth then decorates the branches with garlands of faux foliage, securing the greenery as she goes. For extra impact after sunset, she adds battery-operated string lights, such as the EXF 4 Pack Fairy Lights, giving the archway a warm glow at night. The result is a charming alternative to a traditional Christmas wreath idea, but there's no need to save it for the holidays. With a few simple swaps, this branch-based display can become a year-round feature that welcomes guests and adds personality to your home's exterior.
How to style a branch for front door decor
There are so many ways to use fallen branches to add charm to your front door. While Morgan Elizabeth uses hers to frame an arched porch, you can easily adapt the idea to suit your home if you don't have an archway. For a simpler setup, place a branch in a pot on either side of your front door, choosing sturdy branches with an interesting shape and enough smaller twigs. To create an arch effect without the archway itself, look for branches with a natural curve and trim any unwanted twigs that point in the other direction.
Faux foliage and string lights are a great starting point for decorating, but you can also add artificial flowers for spring, colorful ribbons for a playful touch, or pine cones for fall. At Christmas, get rid of your standard wreath and decorate your branches with hanging ornaments. Otherwise, something like the Dazzle Bright Pine Cone Christmas String Lights could work. One commenter on Elizabeth's original TikTok also suggested a Halloween makeover using fake webs and spiders.
The beauty of this idea is its versatility. Rather than buying new decorations for every holiday, simply switch out the accessories and store them until next season. It's a budget-friendly way to keep your entrance looking fresh without accumulating unnecessary decor. A few practical considerations will help, too. Choose branches free of rot, check for insects, and secure them against wind. It's an easy way to style your front door to boost curb appeal using what nature provides, so before buying another wreath, look at what's already on the ground. Your next front-door makeover might be waiting right outside.