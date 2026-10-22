Get Rid Of Your Wreath: There's A More Resourceful Way To Decorate Your Front Entrance

Door wreaths are a lovely way to celebrate holidays and changing seasons, but buying a new one for every occasion can put a dent in your wallet. Tossing them once the festivities are over also creates unnecessary waste, and in 2026, sustainability should be front and center of our decor ideas. Fortunately, there's a more resourceful way to dress up your front entrance that won't cost you a thing: decorating with fallen branches.

TikTok creator Morgan Elizabeth, who regularly shares home DIYs, has caught viewers' attention with this clever alternative to traditional wreaths. Instead of investing in seasonal decorations, she uses fallen branches to frame her front porch. Elizabeth starts with two branches with plenty of structural twigs. Using a jigsaw, she removes some of the lower twigs so that the branches fit inside two pots flanking her porch's archway. She then adds pebbles to weigh down the pots and help keep the branches in place.

In a follow-up video, Elizabeth then decorates the branches with garlands of faux foliage, securing the greenery as she goes. For extra impact after sunset, she adds battery-operated string lights, such as the EXF 4 Pack Fairy Lights, giving the archway a warm glow at night. The result is a charming alternative to a traditional Christmas wreath idea, but there's no need to save it for the holidays. With a few simple swaps, this branch-based display can become a year-round feature that welcomes guests and adds personality to your home's exterior.