Replace Your Traditional Wreath: A Cuter Way To Add Charm To Your Front Door

Wreaths are a great way to dress up your front door for an occasion, season, or just in general. However, sticking to the same 'ol designs will have your home looking like any other on the block. So, if you want to wow onlookers, forget traditional wreaths and try a DIY alternative that's far more charming and unique. This means trading in your metal or vine wreath forms and artificial flowers for wood rounds and pressed flowers, in turn crafting adorable wreaths for your front door.

This DIY isn't just beginner-friendly — it also won't take up a lot of time. Plus, you can customize it based on your preferences and seasonal or holiday requirements. You also don't need a lot of supplies. A few slices of wood, like Tai Ji's Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Circles with Bark, will suffice. However, you'll need about 14 to 15 pieces for a more sizable wreath that will lend your door some much-needed personality. You may require more if you want a layered finish. Additionally, you'll require a few wood shims (Dollar Tree wood planks will work, too) or a hollow ring made out of cardboard to stabilize the slices. To decorate them, you'll need some pressed flowers, such as the 100-flower kit from Resiners. However, if you want the project to be more economical or wish to capture the memories associated with the blooms in your garden, create a flower press to use every season. Moreover, grab an old paint brush, some Mod Podge, a sturdy ribbon, a tweezer, your hot glue gun, and a heavy-duty staple gun before you get started.