Replace Your Traditional Wreath: A Cuter Way To Add Charm To Your Front Door
Wreaths are a great way to dress up your front door for an occasion, season, or just in general. However, sticking to the same 'ol designs will have your home looking like any other on the block. So, if you want to wow onlookers, forget traditional wreaths and try a DIY alternative that's far more charming and unique. This means trading in your metal or vine wreath forms and artificial flowers for wood rounds and pressed flowers, in turn crafting adorable wreaths for your front door.
This DIY isn't just beginner-friendly — it also won't take up a lot of time. Plus, you can customize it based on your preferences and seasonal or holiday requirements. You also don't need a lot of supplies. A few slices of wood, like Tai Ji's Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Circles with Bark, will suffice. However, you'll need about 14 to 15 pieces for a more sizable wreath that will lend your door some much-needed personality. You may require more if you want a layered finish. Additionally, you'll require a few wood shims (Dollar Tree wood planks will work, too) or a hollow ring made out of cardboard to stabilize the slices. To decorate them, you'll need some pressed flowers, such as the 100-flower kit from Resiners. However, if you want the project to be more economical or wish to capture the memories associated with the blooms in your garden, create a flower press to use every season. Moreover, grab an old paint brush, some Mod Podge, a sturdy ribbon, a tweezer, your hot glue gun, and a heavy-duty staple gun before you get started.
How to make a beautiful wreath using wood slices and pressed flowers
Determine how big you want your wreath to be. Use craft sticks to get a rough idea or measure the diameter of your usual traditional wreath and arrange your wood rounds accordingly. Once you finalize the arrangement, turn them over and glue overlapping shims to keep the slices all together. You can even staple the ends for added security. If this seems like too much work, stick them to a hollow cardboard ring.
Now, to decorate your rustic-looking base, brush Mod Podge onto a slice, then pluck a pressed flower with a tweezer and put it in place. You can center a different flower on each slice for a simple finish, or combine flowers and foliage together to make each piece more interesting. Use season-specific colors and embellishments, like miniature pumpkins and burnished leaves for fall, pinecones and faux snow for Christmas, and bright colors for spring as well as summer, if you decorate your front door per cyclical changes. When you're done, coat the florals in a bit of Mod Podge (go with a gloss finish if you'd like your wreath to stand out) to seal them and keep them safe from natural elements.
Don't like the bald spots between slices? Tuck artificial flowers (DT offers a good selection), moss, berries, glittery ribbons, and other fillers in the gaps to cover them entirely and make your wreath seem fuller. Alternatively, decoupage the wood slices using fun decorative napkins for a distinct look. Finally, add a ribbon on top and you can now decorate your front door in a cuter way. During holidays or special occasions, loop in a string of battery-operated fairy lights to help it pop.