Move Over, Grass: There's A Tough Lawn Alternative With Flowers

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There is something about a grass lawn that just feels right. It's soft, it's neat, and it gives your home a classic, put-together look. The problem, however, is that some grass types are very delicate. Plus, conventional grass lawns often have the same basic, green, uniform look while requiring a lot of maintenance. Now, this can be a problem for homeowners who want their lawns or backyard to stand out and not just look plain and flat, and that is where grass lawn alternatives like the dwarf cinquefoil (Potentilla canadensis) can help.

If you've never heard of dwarf cinquefoil before, it's a low-growing perennial that is often recommended by experts as a tougher alternative to grass lawns. It stays close to the ground and grows only about 2 to 6 inches tall. Also, like lawn grasses, it spreads through creeping runners that root at their nodes and has green foliage. However, what makes it special is that it flowers and adapts easily to dry sites and poor soils. The flowers appear on the plants in spring and summer, and they attract pollinators like bees as well.

Just keep in mind that dwarf cinquefoil can only handle moderate foot traffic. Plus, it is only hardy in USDA plant hardiness zones 4 to 8. So, if you have a lawn that sees a lot of foot traffic or live outside its hardiness range, you might want to look for some other stunning grass alternative for your lawn. It is also important to note here that dwarf cinquefoil is an aggressive spreader. So, if you use it as a grass alternative, make sure to keep its growth under control.