The Stunning Grass Alternative That Will Add A Splash Of Yellow To Your Landscape

Although many people want rich, green grass, achieving this isn't always so easy, especially if you're in a warm climate that suffers from drought and dry conditions, making a traditional lawn more difficult to grow. If you haven't been able to achieve a thriving lawn, consider opting for a grass lawn alternative instead. While there are other drought-tolerant grasses to consider, perennial peanut (Arachis glabrata) is a particularly good choice as a flowering ground cover. This low-maintenance plant can thrive even in hot and dry conditions and tolerates various types of soil well, even options with poor nutrient content. And because perennial peanut produces nitrogen on its own, it can even help improve the soil wherever it's grown. It's also fairly tolerant to salty conditions as well, so it grows great in coastal areas.

Though related to the common peanut plant (Arachis hypogaea), this rhizomatous plant doesn't grow edible peanuts — but instead grows yellow flowers. It will add a delightful yellow color to your landscape in spring and summer, lasting until the first frost. Perennial peanut grows low, so you won't need to mow it much. You may not want to plant it in areas that get a lot of foot traffic, but it can be useful for covering up bare or dry spots in your yard. Even if you don't replace your grass lawn completely, any addition can reduce your mowing requirements. You can also use it as a garden ground cover as well. However, while it isn't considered invasive, perennial peanut can potentially spread into nearby unwanted areas. Use caution when planting near other native plants and use physical barriers if growing it by roadways or in urban areas.