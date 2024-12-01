The Stunning Grass Alternative That Will Add A Splash Of Yellow To Your Landscape
Although many people want rich, green grass, achieving this isn't always so easy, especially if you're in a warm climate that suffers from drought and dry conditions, making a traditional lawn more difficult to grow. If you haven't been able to achieve a thriving lawn, consider opting for a grass lawn alternative instead. While there are other drought-tolerant grasses to consider, perennial peanut (Arachis glabrata) is a particularly good choice as a flowering ground cover. This low-maintenance plant can thrive even in hot and dry conditions and tolerates various types of soil well, even options with poor nutrient content. And because perennial peanut produces nitrogen on its own, it can even help improve the soil wherever it's grown. It's also fairly tolerant to salty conditions as well, so it grows great in coastal areas.
Though related to the common peanut plant (Arachis hypogaea), this rhizomatous plant doesn't grow edible peanuts — but instead grows yellow flowers. It will add a delightful yellow color to your landscape in spring and summer, lasting until the first frost. Perennial peanut grows low, so you won't need to mow it much. You may not want to plant it in areas that get a lot of foot traffic, but it can be useful for covering up bare or dry spots in your yard. Even if you don't replace your grass lawn completely, any addition can reduce your mowing requirements. You can also use it as a garden ground cover as well. However, while it isn't considered invasive, perennial peanut can potentially spread into nearby unwanted areas. Use caution when planting near other native plants and use physical barriers if growing it by roadways or in urban areas.
What you should know about growing perennial peanut
Perennial peanut isn't too finicky and grows well in a variety of conditions. However, like all plants, there are some best practices and requirements you'll need to meet for it to thrive. Ideally, perennial peanut should be grown in full sun and in well-drained, sandy, or sandy loam soil. The plant tolerates soil with a pH of 5.8 to 7.0. However, even if you don't have those exact conditions, it can potentially grow in other types of soils. You should still avoid waterlogged soils and heavy clay soil for this long-lived legume.
While it can grow in many climates, perennial peanut is best for USDA hardiness zones 8b through 11. It may flourish in areas with high humidity, but it's best to avoid growing it anywhere that has difficult winters. Mowing and irrigation likely won't be necessary once it's established, but you will still need to remove weeds, especially in the beginning. It's best to plant perennial peanut between January and March. Rather than using seeds, plugs, sod strips, and sod mats might be better options to add it into your outdoor area. No need to limit perennial peanut to the yard, however, as it can also be useful as a garden ground cover. For the best results, consider the many top landscaping tips for homeowners to ensure a healthy, successful lawn.