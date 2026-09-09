Replace Old Wreaths: There's A Cuter Way To Decorate Your Front Door For Fall

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Putting up the same old wreaths year after year can make decorating feel more like a chore than a fun way to ring in a new season. This year, bring a little more excitement to your door by putting aside your old autumn wreaths and trading them for a cuter idea. To do just that, take inspiration from TikToker elainawheel, who created a gorgeous fall look for their front door using artificial foliage and an oversized bow.

Like the charming DIY that trades traditional wreaths for an alternative, this idea is an easy and budget-friendly way to give a front door a unique look. It requires two major ingredients: an oversized bow and artificial foliage from a craft store or dollar store. You'll need fall-inspired foliage, such as dried grasses, fall leaves, and popular late-blooming flowers like mums, asters, dahlias, and marigolds. Then pick a bow in autumnal colors, such as deep red, orange, or yellow. In the case of a glass front door, this idea can be paired with other cute decorating ideas that add privacy, upgrading the exterior and blocking the inside of your home from view.

The other perk of this DIY is that it isn't solely a fall decorating idea. If you love the look of an oversized bow pinned to a home's entryway, small changes can make it suitable for other seasons. For example, as winter approaches, swap out the fall foliage for pinecones, evergreen branches, and juniper berries instead.