Replace Old Wreaths: There's A Cuter Way To Decorate Your Front Door For Fall
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Putting up the same old wreaths year after year can make decorating feel more like a chore than a fun way to ring in a new season. This year, bring a little more excitement to your door by putting aside your old autumn wreaths and trading them for a cuter idea. To do just that, take inspiration from TikToker elainawheel, who created a gorgeous fall look for their front door using artificial foliage and an oversized bow.
Like the charming DIY that trades traditional wreaths for an alternative, this idea is an easy and budget-friendly way to give a front door a unique look. It requires two major ingredients: an oversized bow and artificial foliage from a craft store or dollar store. You'll need fall-inspired foliage, such as dried grasses, fall leaves, and popular late-blooming flowers like mums, asters, dahlias, and marigolds. Then pick a bow in autumnal colors, such as deep red, orange, or yellow. In the case of a glass front door, this idea can be paired with other cute decorating ideas that add privacy, upgrading the exterior and blocking the inside of your home from view.
The other perk of this DIY is that it isn't solely a fall decorating idea. If you love the look of an oversized bow pinned to a home's entryway, small changes can make it suitable for other seasons. For example, as winter approaches, swap out the fall foliage for pinecones, evergreen branches, and juniper berries instead.
How to decorate a front door with an adorable bow and foliage for fall
When picking your outdoor bow, opt for fabrics like corduroy and velvet, which give a fall vibe. The original DIYer used the Robert Stanely Fall Classics Orange Plush Bow. However, if this design is out of stock, it's easy to knot your own bow using two large fabric pieces and a steel wire. You'll need two fabric pieces roughly 72 inches by 24 inches and an 18 gauge galvanized steel wire. Transform the fabric into a ribbon by folding and cutting the pieces into your desired shape. Then, learn how to tie a bow with your assembled fabric.
Once the bow is made, tuck a zip-tie through the back and use it to secure a bouquet of fall-inspired foliage on the backside. Make sure it pokes out the top of the bow, so it can be seen from the front. Add more zip ties for stability. One option is to leave the bow simple with just foliage peeking out the top. If you want front door decor with more pizzazz, follow other DIYers' ideas, such as the TikToker kaylin.coltham. They followed the same steps as elainawheel, but also added small decorative acorns, like the Soaoo Glossy Fall Thanksgiving Hanging Decor.
@elainawheel
If you're recreating this look, you can find the bow and picks at Hobby Lobby 🍂🤎 #falldecor #frontdoordecor #fallaesthetic #hobbylobbyfinds #fallinspo
When designing the bow for the front of your home, don't be afraid to take inspiration from other fall wreath ideas that welcome the season. Once your bow is complete, hang it using a standard door hook, like the Sattiyrch 15-inch Wreath Hanger for Front Door. Keep the tails of the ribbon from blowing in the wind by securing them to the door with Command strips or another removable adhesive product.