Give Your Dated Toilet Paper Holder A Fun, Y2K-Inspired Upgrade With This Easy DIY
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If you've been missing the early 2000s, we don't blame you. The era was full of bright colors, futuristic-looking decor, and, perhaps, a Britney Spears poster taped to the wall. While you can't exactly travel back to Y2K, you can bring a little of the aesthetic into your home one detail at a time. Start with something you probably don't give much thought to: your bathroom's toilet paper holder. Many of us still have dated versions that are little more than a spindle and a couple of mounted brackets. Yawn. Instead, why not make a cute DIY toilet paper holder using chain links that feel straight out of the era? It's an easy project that can give your bathroom an instant pop of Y2K-inspired fun.
The design is essentially a strand of colorful plastic chain links that can be threaded through a roll of toilet paper and hung from the wall. As you might remember, chain jewelry was iconic in the Y2K era, as were whimsical trinkets and accessories. The result could be the perfect addition if you've been looking for maximalist bathroom ideas or simply want to add a little nostalgia to your space. You'll need just two main supplies: plastic chain links and screw hooks. Michael's carries Creatology Transparent Glitter Plastic Chain Links for less than $7 a pack. For the hooks, you can check your local hardware store or pick up a set online, such as these Yuntop Vinyl Coated Ceiling Hooks on Amazon.
Here's how to make a retro toilet paper holder using chain links
Ready to feel like a kid again? Putting together a plastic TP chain might remind you of making friendship bracelets or stringing beads. Start by opening your package of sparkly links and picking your favorite colors to arrange into a fun pattern. Once you've settled on your design, start clipping the links together until you've created one continuous chain. The chain should be long enough to fit around a horizontal toilet paper roll (about 4 1/2 inches), with several extra inches on either side so it can hang from the hooks.
Remove your old toilet paper holder if needed. Then, install two screw hooks on the surface where you'd like to keep the TP, spacing them close enough together that the chain can hang. Thread a toilet paper roll onto the chain, then place the outermost links onto the hooks. Just like that, you've got a TP holder that looks like it was transported straight from the days when new episodes of "Friends" were still a thing. Changing a roll can be a pain with a traditional spring-loaded holder, but it's a total cinch with this plastic chain. Simply slide one end off the hook, swap out the roll, and place it back on.
Want to amp up the Y2K vibes after dark? Consider using glow-in-the-dark links, like Beadthoven Luminous Acrylic Linking Rings. You could even add PandaHall Butterfly Charms to the ends of the chain for an extra dose of early-2000s whimsy. And why stop with the toilet paper holder? Bring the look together with other throwback touches, like a cheetah-print shower curtain, fluffy pink rug, or chrome toothbrush holder. For even more inspiration, check out these 2000s decor trends you totally forgot about.