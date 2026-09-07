Give Your Dated Toilet Paper Holder A Fun, Y2K-Inspired Upgrade With This Easy DIY

Ready to feel like a kid again? Putting together a plastic TP chain might remind you of making friendship bracelets or stringing beads. Start by opening your package of sparkly links and picking your favorite colors to arrange into a fun pattern. Once you've settled on your design, start clipping the links together until you've created one continuous chain. The chain should be long enough to fit around a horizontal toilet paper roll (about 4 1/2 inches), with several extra inches on either side so it can hang from the hooks.

Remove your old toilet paper holder if needed. Then, install two screw hooks on the surface where you'd like to keep the TP, spacing them close enough together that the chain can hang. Thread a toilet paper roll onto the chain, then place the outermost links onto the hooks. Just like that, you've got a TP holder that looks like it was transported straight from the days when new episodes of "Friends" were still a thing. Changing a roll can be a pain with a traditional spring-loaded holder, but it's a total cinch with this plastic chain. Simply slide one end off the hook, swap out the roll, and place it back on.

Want to amp up the Y2K vibes after dark? Consider using glow-in-the-dark links, like Beadthoven Luminous Acrylic Linking Rings. You could even add PandaHall Butterfly Charms to the ends of the chain for an extra dose of early-2000s whimsy. And why stop with the toilet paper holder? Bring the look together with other throwback touches, like a cheetah-print shower curtain, fluffy pink rug, or chrome toothbrush holder. For even more inspiration, check out these 2000s decor trends you totally forgot about.