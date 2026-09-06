Easily Hide Trash Cans With An Amazon Find For Outdoor Storage

One downside of a store-bought product is the lack of customization. While you can't make this shed exactly to your trash can specifications, it does come in a few sizes. So, you should be able to fit a pair of trash cans with at least 32-gallon capacities.

Wide doors along the front simplify moving bins in and out, and a large lid makes it possible to access the cans while the doors are closed. This unit comes with a bin-opening kit, which is essentially a chain and clip that links the can lids to the shed cover. When you open the cover, the bin lids will open too for convenient access. To prevent kids, pets, or some pests from getting in and to dissuade trapped smells, the shed is lockable and vented.

Based on nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this product has a good rating. Buyers seem to generally like it, rating it 4 stars overall. One happy commenter explains, "If you have to look at garbage, it looks better in here. This holds our two cans nicely and has a good, sturdy latch to help keep it closed and prevent animals from getting into the garbage." Several negative reviews have to do with the sturdiness of the shed, with some saying the thin plastic material is a bit flimsy. Reviews also mention the importance of placing it on a flat, level area. Uneven ground will affect the doors' ability to close and latch. So while assembling this shed is easier than building a DIY enclosure, prepping a good foundation is still an important first step.