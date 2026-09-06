Easily Hide Trash Cans With An Amazon Find For Outdoor Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trash cans are an unsightly but necessary outdoor accessory. Covering them up is about the best you can do if you want them out of sight. There are a lot of DIY project ideas to do this job, from wood garbage bin enclosures to budget trash can fences. However, there are also products you can buy if you're not comfortable with building your own structure. The Keter Store-It-Out Midi Storage Shed is a quickly assembled option designed with trash can concealment in mind.
This shed is made of polypropylene and arrives in panels that come together with the help of a power drill. Overall, putting it together is a lot simpler than building your own wood structure. Plus, you'll save time since it comes in ready-to-assemble lightweight pieces, which means no cuts to make or heavy wood pieces to lug around. The finished shed has a rustic, panelled exterior. It doesn't offer the same texture of the natural material, and it still looks like resin. But it gives the shed a simple look that won't look out of place in traditional or contemporary outdoor spaces.
The Keter Store-It-Out Midi Storage Shed is a an affordable, easy-to-install bin cover
One downside of a store-bought product is the lack of customization. While you can't make this shed exactly to your trash can specifications, it does come in a few sizes. So, you should be able to fit a pair of trash cans with at least 32-gallon capacities.
Wide doors along the front simplify moving bins in and out, and a large lid makes it possible to access the cans while the doors are closed. This unit comes with a bin-opening kit, which is essentially a chain and clip that links the can lids to the shed cover. When you open the cover, the bin lids will open too for convenient access. To prevent kids, pets, or some pests from getting in and to dissuade trapped smells, the shed is lockable and vented.
Based on nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this product has a good rating. Buyers seem to generally like it, rating it 4 stars overall. One happy commenter explains, "If you have to look at garbage, it looks better in here. This holds our two cans nicely and has a good, sturdy latch to help keep it closed and prevent animals from getting into the garbage." Several negative reviews have to do with the sturdiness of the shed, with some saying the thin plastic material is a bit flimsy. Reviews also mention the importance of placing it on a flat, level area. Uneven ground will affect the doors' ability to close and latch. So while assembling this shed is easier than building a DIY enclosure, prepping a good foundation is still an important first step.