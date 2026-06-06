Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of Outdoor Trash Cans — This DIY Hides Them Completely

When you leave them outside unprotected, garbage bins are magnets for crows, raccoons, squirrels, and other marauders, and — let's face it — they're pretty darn ugly. What if you could build a structure to contain them that would actually add a little class to the front of your home? That's exactly what TikTok user nauticalhomedesigns did, and she even shared detailed instructions to help others do the same. In her design, cuts of dimensional lumber come together to make an attractive small shed with doors, providing just enough space to hide the bins.

For this project, you'll need clean 1-by and 2-by wood, some proficiency with a drill and a circular saw, and a fairly large and flat working space. To get the streamlined look that nauticalhomedesigns achieved, you'll also need to use a jig for drilling pocket holes. Pocket screws efficiently join wood while remaining invisible after you fill the holes, and when you use wood glue to reinforce them, the joint is incredibly strong. One more essential design feature is the wood slat spacing on the doors, back, and sides of the structure (but not the top). This looks more appealing than a solid structure while still keeping out varmints, and it helps aerate the trash so it doesn't stink.

You can make an enclosure big enough for one, two, three, or more bins. In the interest of economy, don't design it bigger than necessary. If you include in your measurements about 2 inches of clearance on each side of each bin and about 6 inches on top to allow for the door frame, that should be plenty.