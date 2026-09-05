Cover Boring Asphalt Driveways With An Attractive Surface

Asphalt driveways are the default choice for many homeowners because of their low cost and ease of installation. After a while, though, the shiny black of fresh asphalt fades to gray, and looking at that dull color day after day may just make you want to rip out your hair — or your driveway. You could paint your asphalt driveway and give it a splash of color, but a fresh coat of paint won't do anything about the hairline cracks that are starting to show. That's the moment when asphalt resurfacing comes to mind, but what's the point of throwing on a new layer of the same old boring asphalt?

Fortunately, there are lots of attractive asphalt resurfacing material choices, chief among which is resin-bonded stone aggregate. If you've ever seen exposed aggregate concrete, you get the idea. Stone aggregate resurfacing combines tiny pebbles with a binding agent, usually either epoxy or polyurethane resin, to create a porous decorative layer on top of your old asphalt. In place of monochromatic, flat asphalt, you can cover it with a textured layer of tiny stones in dozens of solid colors or color blends.

According to the manufacturers, stone aggregate resurfacing products (also called stone and resin surfaces) can be applied over existing asphalt driveways, including those with some wear and tear. However, if your asphalt driveway is showing serious signs of age, you may need to think about how to resurface an asphalt driveway before applying a stone and resin overlay.