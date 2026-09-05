Cover Boring Asphalt Driveways With An Attractive Surface
Asphalt driveways are the default choice for many homeowners because of their low cost and ease of installation. After a while, though, the shiny black of fresh asphalt fades to gray, and looking at that dull color day after day may just make you want to rip out your hair — or your driveway. You could paint your asphalt driveway and give it a splash of color, but a fresh coat of paint won't do anything about the hairline cracks that are starting to show. That's the moment when asphalt resurfacing comes to mind, but what's the point of throwing on a new layer of the same old boring asphalt?
Fortunately, there are lots of attractive asphalt resurfacing material choices, chief among which is resin-bonded stone aggregate. If you've ever seen exposed aggregate concrete, you get the idea. Stone aggregate resurfacing combines tiny pebbles with a binding agent, usually either epoxy or polyurethane resin, to create a porous decorative layer on top of your old asphalt. In place of monochromatic, flat asphalt, you can cover it with a textured layer of tiny stones in dozens of solid colors or color blends.
According to the manufacturers, stone aggregate resurfacing products (also called stone and resin surfaces) can be applied over existing asphalt driveways, including those with some wear and tear. However, if your asphalt driveway is showing serious signs of age, you may need to think about how to resurface an asphalt driveway before applying a stone and resin overlay.
Rainbow driveway, anyone?
The standout feature of stone aggregate overlays is the array of colors to choose from. Leading products like Sierra Stone and Vuba Stone are available in a rich range of solid colors and color blends. You can also ask your installer for a custom driveway design that combines multiple color choices to create a truly unique entryway to your home. Sierra Stone has even made an AI visualizer tool to help you imagine how a stone aggregate overlay could transform your driveway.
You might be wondering if you could accomplish the same effect with asphalt paint. There are many types of paint to use on asphalt that can revitalize a boring gray driveway, but they won't act as a resurfacing treatment. Stone aggregate overlay kills two birds with one stone (lots and lots of little stones, actually). In addition to filling low areas in your asphalt driveway, a stone and resin overlay can make your driveway safer. The stone aggregate provides natural traction and is porous enough to let water pass through to minimize slip hazards.
Stone and resin overlays aren't all sunshine and roses, though. Installers recommend not turning your vehicle's wheels while it's parked and not making tight turns while in motion to avoid creating weak spots in the surface. That goes alongside other common sense precautions, like not dropping heavy objects on your driveway. As far as maintenance goes, manufacturers simply recommend regular pressure washing to remove dirt and grime. It's also recommended to apply a resealing coat every three to five years to maintain stone aggregate's initial shine and protect its longevity.