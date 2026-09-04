Skip Mums: The Pretty Purple Plant That Rewards You With Blooms Through Fall
Mums? For fall? Groundbreaking. The quintessential seasonal pick is beloved for its rich, warm hues and big display of blooms. Despite its popularity, this warm-weather plant usually doesn't have a long lifespan in a garden or container, and oftentimes it won't flower in the next season, even if it withstood winter. If you're wondering what to plant in the fall for increased longevity, consider a perennial like the toad lily. It's ready to bloom when other plants have already wrapped up for the season, and, with the right conditions, it'll reliably return year after year.
Your new favorite fall floral, the toad lily (Tricyrtis hirta), aka hairy toad, is native to East Asia and grows well in USDA Zones 4-8 . Toad lilies like partially shady spots and slightly acidic, moist soil with good drainage. If it's your first foray into planting flowers, you'll be pleased to know that toad lilies are fairly easy to maintain. Their blooms are delicate and less attention-grabbing than chrysanthemums. But if you're looking for a perennial that you don't have to rebuy every year, toad lilies can add subtle interest to shady spots. One PSA: If you have feline family members, it's best to avoid toad lilies, as they're toxic to cats.
How to plant and maintain toad lilies
Toad lilies, a non-invasive ornamental, can be planted in either spring or early fall. Make sure you're spacing them no more than 2 feet apart and ensure their roots aren't getting squished in the planting hole. Amending the soil with compost can help toad lilies flourish and grow taller. If you're planning to go the potting route, ensure you're working with a planter that has ample drainage.
Growing these unexpected flowers in your garden isn't hard, as upkeep is fairly straightforward. Toad lilies may need watering, and prefer soil that's moist — they're native to creeks in Asia, after all — but don't overdo to the point that they're drowning. Fortunately, in terms of pests, they're not inclined to receive unwanted visitors, but the occasional slug might slither his way over. Propagating is best left for the springtime, but you can prune toad lilies once they've finished blooming in the fall by trimming away old flower stems.