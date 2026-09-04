Skip Mums: The Pretty Purple Plant That Rewards You With Blooms Through Fall

Mums? For fall? Groundbreaking. The quintessential seasonal pick is beloved for its rich, warm hues and big display of blooms. Despite its popularity, this warm-weather plant usually doesn't have a long lifespan in a garden or container, and oftentimes it won't flower in the next season, even if it withstood winter. If you're wondering what to plant in the fall for increased longevity, consider a perennial like the toad lily. It's ready to bloom when other plants have already wrapped up for the season, and, with the right conditions, it'll reliably return year after year.

Your new favorite fall floral, the toad lily (Tricyrtis hirta), aka hairy toad, is native to East Asia and grows well in USDA Zones 4-8 . Toad lilies like partially shady spots and slightly acidic, moist soil with good drainage. If it's your first foray into planting flowers, you'll be pleased to know that toad lilies are fairly easy to maintain. Their blooms are delicate and less attention-grabbing than chrysanthemums. But if you're looking for a perennial that you don't have to rebuy every year, toad lilies can add subtle interest to shady spots. One PSA: If you have feline family members, it's best to avoid toad lilies, as they're toxic to cats.