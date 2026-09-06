Why I Would Never Have Wooden Countertops In My Kitchen (Even As A Master Woodworker)

"Dad, should I choose maple or beech hardwood for my countertop?" was the question my daughter asked me several years ago. "Neither," was my reply. She then listened dutifully as I explained why wooden countertops, especially in a kitchen, are such a bad idea. But of course, she naturally followed with, "So, which wood should I choose?" Defeated, I answered: "Maple." Experts are rarely respected so close to home. Nevertheless, as a professional woodworker who has built kitchen cabinets, chairs, tables, lamps, guitars, and even outhouses, I am uniquely qualified to comment on the ins and outs of wooden countertops. And considering my love of woodworking and wood as an unparalleled medium for all sorts of things is well established, you have even more reason to listen when I say: Wooden kitchen countertops cannot handle daily wear and tear. I prefer sealed stone or even artificial options like laminate or solid surface.

Admittedly, there is an undeniable appeal to wood when picking kitchen countertop materials. They're less expensive to buy and install than many alternatives, and when brand new, the figure of the grain is beautiful to behold. They feel nice to the touch and are less likely to break glass or ceramic vessels accidentally dropped on them. Believe me, I've been seduced by the siren song of hardwood countertops, but that attraction fades quickly. Relative to most common countertop options, wood can pick up everyday stains in no time, sometimes within only a week after installation. Factor in the softer surface and its propensity to develop scratches from even minor glancing blows, and you could quickly find yourself stuck on Circe's kitchen island of marks, dents, cracks, and blemishes ... still enchanted by the idea of a wooden countertop but disappointed by its true nature.