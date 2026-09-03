Trader Joe's September 2026 Home Finds: 3 Items To Grab This Month
The fall-specific selections at Trader Joe's — pumpkin and maple goodies on nearly every aisle — are well-known and anticipated by the store's fans. It's certainly known for its array of fall groceries, but customers say you shouldn't skip over its home goods section, either: Every few months, the grocer stocks the shelves with seasonally themed decor products, candles, and soaps, and this September is no exception.
We found an array of autumn-themed items — including candles, handcrafted decor, and hand soap — that are all priced under $10 and are new (or re-released) in stores for 2026. Shoppers who have already gotten a chance to try these items for themselves say they're well worth a look. If you do plan on shopping Trader Joe's September fall home finds, it's best not to wait until the end of the month. After all, the retailer is notorious for selling out of its seasonal items in the blink of an eye.
Fall scented candle trio
If you want your space to smell like fall, snag a set of Trader Joe's fall scented candle trio during your next grocery run. A returning customer favorite, this set features not one, not two, but three different seasonal candles to enjoy. Each candle contains 2.3 ounces of natural soy wax and lead-free cotton wicks, presented in a gift-worthy display box.
The three scents included in the bundle this year are Spiced Pear, Falling Leaves, and Vanilla Woods. Each candle comes in a brightly tinted glass jar, representing — you guessed it — autumn leaves. They also come with lids for easy storage. Regular shoppers of the seasonal trio note that these glass jars replace the tins of previous years. You can snag a set for $9.99.
These particular scents in glass jars first hit shelves last year, and customers who bought them generally enjoyed the scents, and Reddit posters wanted to snap up a few packages. However some reviewers on Reddit noted that there was an issue keeping the wicks lit. It's unknown yet if Trader Joe's has addressed this issue.
Handcrafted Felted Wool Pumpkin
Is it really fall if you don't have some sort of pumpkin in your home? We think not. Trader Joe's felted wool pumpkin is handmade from wool. Felted wool decor is a long-lasting material, making this wool gourd — another re-release from previous years — a good option for reusable fall decorations. Each pumpkin stands at around 5 inches tall, so it's a nice size for a fall table centerpiece. Alternatively, at least one person on Reddit says they've turned theirs into a seasonal pincushion for crafting supplies. They also make for fun Halloween decorations if you're looking to stock up early.
One wool pumpkin retails for $7.99 at Trader Joe's. While they've been available in other colors in the past, this year, the Trader Joe's website has only confirmed that the decorative pumpkins are returning in orange. Fans have already been posting about this year's return of these pumpkins, so the time to snag one or several is here.
Apple Cider Foaming Hand Soap
A bottle of scented hand soap is a subtle, but easy way to get in the seasonal spirit, and Trader Joe's is at the ready with apple cider scented foaming hand soap. You get 8 ounces of a warm red soap in a clear bottle. The retailer says the colorful soap, "doesn't contain parabens, sulfates, or synthetic dyes." It's scented with natural fruit and herb extracts, and uses surfactants derived from coconuts for its cleaning power.
Apple Cider hand soap has been a seasonal staple at Trader Joe's for several years now. In the past, customers have reported that it smells pleasantly sweet and spicy, and most tend to love the scent that makes your hands "smell like fall," according to a 2023 TikTok review from natashaslist. One Redditor noted they were "... pleasantly surprised by the extra spicy cinnamon-y goodness," though the scent was overpowering for some. Dedicated shoppers have already spotted this foaming soap on Trader Joe's shelves this September, and the brand has confirmed that its return will only set you back $2.99.