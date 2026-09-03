Trader Joe's September 2026 Home Finds: 3 Items To Grab This Month

The fall-specific selections at Trader Joe's — pumpkin and maple goodies on nearly every aisle — are well-known and anticipated by the store's fans. It's certainly known for its array of fall groceries, but customers say you shouldn't skip over its home goods section, either: Every few months, the grocer stocks the shelves with seasonally themed decor products, candles, and soaps, and this September is no exception.

We found an array of autumn-themed items — including candles, handcrafted decor, and hand soap — that are all priced under $10 and are new (or re-released) in stores for 2026. Shoppers who have already gotten a chance to try these items for themselves say they're well worth a look. If you do plan on shopping Trader Joe's September fall home finds, it's best not to wait until the end of the month. After all, the retailer is notorious for selling out of its seasonal items in the blink of an eye.