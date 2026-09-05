Better Than A Wreath: The Versatile Way To Decorate Your Front Door For Any Season

To add charm to your front door and make this project, start by buying the base, like this 12-inch wooden plaque with hanger available from Amazon. A larger size, up to 20 inches, may be needed, depending on the size of the door. Attach a loop of string or ribbon to the back to act as a hanger if your plaque doesn't come with one, and then let your creativity take over. You can decorate the wooden sign with paint, stickers, or craft pens, adding a permanent welcome message for guests. Next, to make it customizable, simply buy some magnets from a craft store and glue them wherever you want to add interchangeable decorations. Consider placing a few at the top for seasonal bows or foliage arrangements and a few near the bottom for a message.

You can then get creative with your interchangeable decor. Make ribbons for holidays like Independence Day, Easter, and Christmas, then glue a few magnets to the back so they attach to your wooden plaque. Be sure to measure and space the magnets so they line up with those on your door sign. You might want to attach the magnets to a piece of wood on the back of your decor so they sit level. Looking to save a few pennies? One commenter on a TikTok video suggests reusing magnets from the inside of old shower curtains for the project! Do the same for any additional signage you want to add and voilà — you now have a fun and simple wreath alternative that brings character and personality to your front door.