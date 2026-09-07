Forget The Cleaning Vinegar: Wipe Down Countertops With 2 Simple Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vinegar this, vinegar that — usually that's what comes up when you do a search for simple household cleaning ingredients online. While vinegar is certainly capable of doing the job, it might cause more harm than good on surfaces like your stone counters. Chances are you (or someone you're renting from) spent good money on those bad boys, so ditch the cleaning vinegar for two products you already have at home: dish soap and water. Put these two in a spray bottle, and you've got yourself a 2-ingredient miracle cleaner ready to make your kitchen counters sparkle.

Despite what its name suggests, using it on countertops is one way you probably didn't realize you could use dish soap. It's full of surfactants, molecules that help attract grease and grime. Soap and water can remove dirt and most germs from household surfaces, making this simple mixture a great option for routine countertop cleaning. But cleaning is not the same as disinfecting, so you may still need a more powerful disinfectant when the kiddos are sick or you've been handling raw meat.

Perhaps the biggest sell is this combo can also be a gentler alternative to vinegar. Since vinegar is an acid, it can break down sensitive stone material and actually ruin your counters over time. It's recommended to use warm water and a mild liquid dishwashing detergent for many stone surfaces (except marble — more on that later), but just make sure your mixture is diluted properly. Too much soap can leave behind streaks, which is unsightly but isn't the end of the world. A second pass with a microfiber cloth can take care of that.