Use Old Lace And Nail Polish To Create Cute DIY Flowers

There are dozens of ideas that repurpose thrifted doilies around a home for functional and decorative purposes. But lace has gorgeous detail that "evokes heirlooms, tradition, and the passage of time, which creates instant depth," according to a Homes and Gardens quote from interior designer Lauren Saab. This material has a unique but classic aesthetic that's easy to incorporate into DIY projects, like the one shared by the TikToker olinda.diy. The social media influencer showed how they folded scrap lace and painted it with nail polish to create an adorable DIY flower arrangement.

Scrap lace has a textured appearance that makes a great base material for DIY flowers. In this case, the lace was swirled into a shape that emulates a rose, creating an elegant yet homey display. Using nail polish, the TikToker colored the edges of the flowers to further enhance their appearance.

The most impressive part about this DIY is that it's almost entirely doable with common household items, such as kitchen scissors, kitchen skewers, hand sewing tools, a hot glue gun, and a nail polish collection. It also utilizes the aforementioned spare lacey fabric pieces and tissues. The only item that may need to purchase is green Washi tape or floral stem tape and artificial leaves to make the flower stems. As for the vase, use any glass piece you already have or combine this idea with another DIY project, like the one that transforms an old pickle jar into a chic flower vase.