Use Old Lace And Nail Polish To Create Cute DIY Flowers
There are dozens of ideas that repurpose thrifted doilies around a home for functional and decorative purposes. But lace has gorgeous detail that "evokes heirlooms, tradition, and the passage of time, which creates instant depth," according to a Homes and Gardens quote from interior designer Lauren Saab. This material has a unique but classic aesthetic that's easy to incorporate into DIY projects, like the one shared by the TikToker olinda.diy. The social media influencer showed how they folded scrap lace and painted it with nail polish to create an adorable DIY flower arrangement.
Scrap lace has a textured appearance that makes a great base material for DIY flowers. In this case, the lace was swirled into a shape that emulates a rose, creating an elegant yet homey display. Using nail polish, the TikToker colored the edges of the flowers to further enhance their appearance.
The most impressive part about this DIY is that it's almost entirely doable with common household items, such as kitchen scissors, kitchen skewers, hand sewing tools, a hot glue gun, and a nail polish collection. It also utilizes the aforementioned spare lacey fabric pieces and tissues. The only item that may need to purchase is green Washi tape or floral stem tape and artificial leaves to make the flower stems. As for the vase, use any glass piece you already have or combine this idea with another DIY project, like the one that transforms an old pickle jar into a chic flower vase.
Make flowers from scrap lace and nail polish
The first step is to collect the scrap lace needed to make the flowers. Use old lace from curtains or clothing, or even repurpose doilies if they're large enough. Use a mason jar lid as reference, and cut the lace into identical circles using a pair of kitchen scissors. Cut these circles in half, and pin them together in the same fashion seen in olinda.diy's TikTok. Thread a string through the lace pieces and push them together one-by-one until there's a long line of overlapping half-circle lace pieces.
@olinda.diy
Old Lace and Nail Polish Turned Into a Creative Decor Piece | Smart DIY Recycling Craft Idea #diycraft #recycleideas #handmade #foryou #fyp
The next step is to fold a small piece of tissue paper, wrap it around a wood skewer, cover it up with a piece of lace and hot glue it in place. Fold the lace over the tissue paper, carefully arranging it in a rose-like shape. Hot glue as you go to keep the lace petals in place, and be careful not to use too much glue. Hot-gluing fabric, especially delicate and porous lace, can be tricky. Use a low-temperature hot glue gun with gentle pressure to avoid burning and smothering the material.
Once the rose is fully formed, add color with nail polish. The original TikToker used pastel and sparkly colors to lightly dust the top of the handcrafted roses. Remember to lay down a paper towel before painting them, so the nail polish doesn't drip on your table or countertop. If there is any spillage, it is easy to get fingernail polish off countertops using remover or a DIY solution. When the petals are painted, wrap the wood skewer with green Washi tape and add artificial leaves to finish the look.