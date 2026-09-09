13 Highly Rated Bench Grinder Attachments From Amazon

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Bench grinders are a bit of a unicorn power tool when it comes to attachments. Some attachments (like an abrasive wheel of some sort) are so key to a bench grinder's operation — they're practically part of the machine. But you still need to practice discernment when buying. Others are imperative for safe operation, to the point that they might as well be required (case in point, eye shields and tool rests). There are also lots of aftermarket and universal attachments available: Which is even more reason to shop carefully when picking out bench grinder accoutrements, whether it's a dressing tool or a sharpening guide.

We dug through Amazon's accessories for 6- and 8-inch bench grinders, the most common sizes found in consumer workshops and garages. There's some remarkable engineering here and there — in a handful of drill bit sharpening attachments, for example — but what really stood out was the lack of variety in most categories. As bench grinders have fallen out of favor everywhere except machine shops and auto repair establishments, innovation seems to have drifted toward angle grinders, belt sanders, and freestanding, dedicated sharpening tools.

Fortunately, on Amazon, we found enough products in most categories for a meaningful comparison to improve your bench grinder's functionality. We prioritized products with good customer ratings and at least 50 reviews. We also gave weight to factors like overall brand credibility and safety complaints. You can find out more about our exact methodology at the end of this article.