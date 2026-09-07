Woman Transforms A Honey Oak Stairwell Into An Elegant Entryway That Looks Custom

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Wood tones have a way of making a home feel warm and inviting, but certain finishes can make a space feel more dated than modern. Honey oak, in particular, has become a hot topic in the design community. The recently repopularized '90s cabinet trend proved this quintessential wood tone is making a comeback in kitchens. Yet, when it's used throughout a whole space, it can sometimes feel a little, well, everywhere. Often, all that's needed is a little contrast to break up the look. TikTok creator stephaniemiller160 did just that, deciding to give her honey oak balustrade a contemporary makeover. The result looks surprisingly elegant and custom, and it's a cheap and clever way to upgrade the look of your stairwell without replacing anything.

To create the look, Miller painted the spindles, stair skirting, and the base rail of her staircase in a matte black finish. She first degreased each surface with Zep Fast 505 Degreaser & Cleaner, available for about $4 for 32 ounces at Home Depot, before lightly sanding with 220 grit sandpaper. Because she was using chalk paint, which is naturally adhesive, it's not necessary to sand all the way down to the original hardwood. Once the surfaces were prepped and wiped down with degreaser again to remove any sanding debris, Miller applied two coats of black chalk paint. The result? A fresh, modern-looking staircase with added depth and dimension.