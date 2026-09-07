Woman Transforms A Honey Oak Stairwell Into An Elegant Entryway That Looks Custom
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Wood tones have a way of making a home feel warm and inviting, but certain finishes can make a space feel more dated than modern. Honey oak, in particular, has become a hot topic in the design community. The recently repopularized '90s cabinet trend proved this quintessential wood tone is making a comeback in kitchens. Yet, when it's used throughout a whole space, it can sometimes feel a little, well, everywhere. Often, all that's needed is a little contrast to break up the look. TikTok creator stephaniemiller160 did just that, deciding to give her honey oak balustrade a contemporary makeover. The result looks surprisingly elegant and custom, and it's a cheap and clever way to upgrade the look of your stairwell without replacing anything.
To create the look, Miller painted the spindles, stair skirting, and the base rail of her staircase in a matte black finish. She first degreased each surface with Zep Fast 505 Degreaser & Cleaner, available for about $4 for 32 ounces at Home Depot, before lightly sanding with 220 grit sandpaper. Because she was using chalk paint, which is naturally adhesive, it's not necessary to sand all the way down to the original hardwood. Once the surfaces were prepped and wiped down with degreaser again to remove any sanding debris, Miller applied two coats of black chalk paint. The result? A fresh, modern-looking staircase with added depth and dimension.
Customize the DIY for your space
Chalk paint isn't the only option for painted stair rails. A water-based emulsion, like latex, could work just as well. In her video, Miller mentions that she had to use a polyurethane finish to touch up areas where the chalk paint finish needed a little extra coverage. Although this step will help even out your paintwork and make an effective topcoat, a few coats of standard wall paint won't require this extra stage since they're formulated to dry as a smooth, self-sealing finish.
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You don't need to stick with black, either. You could choose a bright shade that complements the color on the walls of your stairwell, or opt for a classic white to brighten your space (choose a satin or eggshell finish for a slight sheen). Alternatively, you could use a wood stain. This would retain the natural grain of your wood, but allows you to create a less-dated tone than honey oak. Go darker and imitate mahogany or walnut to give your stair railing a quietly luxurious feel, or use a whitewash stain for a Scandi touch.
If you decide to paint the banister as part of your project, a polyurethane topcoat is still a good idea. Miller actually keeps her banister in the original honey oak, something commenters on her video praise as a clever idea since it's an area that will get a lot of wear. If you decide to paint your stair banisters and railings, the handrail will benefit from a protective coating to prevent the paint from abrading and scuffing.