Move Over, MacKenzie-Childs: Turn A Thrifted Tray Into Chic Kitchenware For Less
MacKenzie-Childs has turned checks and playful colors into wonderfully whimsical kitchenware, but the look can come with a hefty price tag. Take the brand's Courtly Check Medium Oval Platter, for example, which currently lists for $189.95 — yikes! But this clever DIY offers a considerably cheaper route by transforming a thrifted metal tray into an imperfectly checked kitchenware item that can make your tablescape look expensive without the designer price tag.
For the project, you'll need a clean metal tray, metal primer, painter's tape, two shades of paint, small brushes, a gold paint pen, and a compatible clear topcoat. You'll use the tape to create a grid across the tray's curved surface before combining painted squares with darker freehand accents. Gold around the inner and outer edges provides the final decorative detail before sealing. If your thrifted tray (or one rescued from the back of a cabinet) has a few rust spots, don't count it out. Lightly sand away the corrosion to help the primer and paint adhere properly.
The finished tray is perfect for organizing kitchen items, carrying drinks and plated snacks, or as a super cute breakfast tray for those slow Sunday mornings. When it's time to clean up, follow your chosen product's curing and washing instructions rather than automatically placing the tray in the dishwasher. For example, Plaid says Dishwasher Safe Mod Podge can be hand-washed or placed on the dishwasher's top rack only after curing for 28 days. The company also warns that it is not food-safe, so unless your paint and sealer are specifically approved for food-contact surfaces, keep unwrapped food in separate dishes.
Recreate the MacKenzie-Childs look for less
Start by painting the tray with a base coat, using a product such as Rustoleum Clean Metal Primer. Once that has dried, mark a simple grid with painter's tape and fill alternating squares with your first color. Remove the tape carefully, then complete the remaining checks with a small brush. You could do this freehand as they do not need to be perfectly uniform — in fact, the slightly uneven edges end up giving the pattern its hand-painted character. For additional depth and to more closely mimic the MacKenzie-Childs design, brush small amounts of a darker shade through select squares.
After the checks have dried, use a gold paint pen to trace both the outer rim and the raised ledge surrounding the tray's center, rotating the tray as you work. If a paint pen skips across the metal, you can opt for metallic craft paint and a fine brush. The MacKenzie-Childs design typically uses gold, but feel free to play it up with silver, bronze, or even rose gold if that better suits your kitchen. The color scheme is also flexible. If you're looking to spruce up your outdated white kitchen, a funky color pairing can introduce more personality.
Allow the paint and metallic details to dry fully before sealing them. A clear coating such as the Dishwasher Safe Mod Podge or Krylon Crystal Clear works well. Apply several thin coats instead of one heavy layer, and test the product on a hidden spot first to see if you like the look. Make sure you let your stylish new serving tray dry completely before impressing your guests with it.