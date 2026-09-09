Move Over, MacKenzie-Childs: Turn A Thrifted Tray Into Chic Kitchenware For Less

MacKenzie-Childs has turned checks and playful colors into wonderfully whimsical kitchenware, but the look can come with a hefty price tag. Take the brand's Courtly Check Medium Oval Platter, for example, which currently lists for $189.95 — yikes! But this clever DIY offers a considerably cheaper route by transforming a thrifted metal tray into an imperfectly checked kitchenware item that can make your tablescape look expensive without the designer price tag.

For the project, you'll need a clean metal tray, metal primer, painter's tape, two shades of paint, small brushes, a gold paint pen, and a compatible clear topcoat. You'll use the tape to create a grid across the tray's curved surface before combining painted squares with darker freehand accents. Gold around the inner and outer edges provides the final decorative detail before sealing. If your thrifted tray (or one rescued from the back of a cabinet) has a few rust spots, don't count it out. Lightly sand away the corrosion to help the primer and paint adhere properly.

The finished tray is perfect for organizing kitchen items, carrying drinks and plated snacks, or as a super cute breakfast tray for those slow Sunday mornings. When it's time to clean up, follow your chosen product's curing and washing instructions rather than automatically placing the tray in the dishwasher. For example, Plaid says Dishwasher Safe Mod Podge can be hand-washed or placed on the dishwasher's top rack only after curing for 28 days. The company also warns that it is not food-safe, so unless your paint and sealer are specifically approved for food-contact surfaces, keep unwrapped food in separate dishes.