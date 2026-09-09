8 Plants To Prune In September For A Healthier Garden Next Year

September captures the equinoctial sentiment of transition perfectly. Summer hasn't waned fully, while autumn hasn't truly set in. But rather than spending this shifting period waiting for the perennials you planted in August for a color-packed fall garden to come into their own, why not use it to get through some light pruning? Think fruiting plants, herbs, shrubs, and vines such as raspberries, blackberries, lavender, Shasta daisies, and jasmine.

But before breaking out your pruning shears, note down your area's expected frost dates. Pruning typically stimulates new growth, which can become damaged after exposure to frosts, freezes, or extremely cold temperatures. Usually, September provides the last window to get some trimming done, but if you're expecting to do a full prune, you're better off leaving your shears in the tool shed until early spring. Also note that pruning is not an annual or mandatory affair. For instance, if your plants are a dwarf or compact variety, they may not require a haircut for several years (if at all). So, use your discretion.

Similarly, September is not the time to rejuvenate old and overgrown plants. For that, you must wait until winter; stay focused on removing dead, decaying, and diseased flowers, foliage, and stems instead.