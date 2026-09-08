Better Than Mums: The Pretty Porch Flower For Fall Color

The spring and summer are traditionally associated with adding colorful plants outdoors, but autumn offers additional opportunities to brighten your garden or porch. Chrysanthemums are one of the more traditional fall choices, and they seem to be everywhere. The problem with mums is that they can hard to grow for beginning gardeners; they need frequent watering and special pruning. If mums aren't your favorite, or you're looking for something unique, there are alternatives to fussy fall mums to consider. One easy-to-grow and low-maintenance choice is strawflower (Xerochrysum bracteatum) .

Also known as "everlasting flower," strawflowers have multiple-petaled, paper textured-looking blooms. They look similar to daisies, and come in a variety of bright colors, such as white, red, pink, and yellow. Typically grown as annuals from late spring until the first frost, strawflowers may also be grown as perennials in USDA hardiness zones 8 to 10.

While it's common to plant strawflowers in landscape beds, they work equally well in containers. This option is especially appealing to add color to the front porch. As a bonus, you may even attract butterflies and other pollinators to these pretty flowers.