Costco's Top 2026 Halloween Finds To Check Out Before They're Gone
Logically, October 31 is still almost two months away and you have plenty of time to decorate your home. However, if it's your favorite holiday and you like making a big production out of it, you have less than 60 days to impress your guests and steal the crown from your neighbors. And who knows? They might have started their planning months ago when IKEA released its Halloween collection early. The good news is you can still make an impact if you make haste now. Plus, several big-box retailers, like Costco, have just begun releasing their collection. You need to pick items that will add just the right amount of spooky (or adorable) charm to your envisioned setting.
To help you get started, we sifted through all of Costco's offerings and made a list of the top 15 decorations you can get in-store or online — from Disney wreaths and clocks to a Hello Kitty jack-o-lantern. Even though a few pieces are a repeat from last year, most items are new. As such, they don't have a lot of reviews on the retailer's website (still, of those that do have reviews, we didn't include anything that had an average star rating of less than 4). Considering this, make a decision after you go through the product's description in its entirety. We have also included each item's current price so you make an informed decision. Additionally, we have tried to include fall decorating ideas to spruce up your outdoors as well as indoors to give you a fair idea of the retailer's Halloween decor stock.
Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton with LCD Eyes and Sound
Fake skeletons are one of the top fall decor pieces people are buying right now. And if you'd like to scare your guests right off the bat, Costco is retailing a battery-operated 62-inch (about 5.12 feet) Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton for $360 as part of its Halloween decor collection. Spreading out over 111 inches, it's motion sensor activated, meaning the LCD eyes start moving and the haunting sound comes on whenever it detects activity. Moreover, early reviewers mention that it's easy to assemble. However, some people had issues with the LCD eyes.
Animated Rise Up Reaper
Available just online, the Animated Rise Up Reaper is an animatronic that uses motion sensor technology to move its head from one side to the other, haunt with its lit eyes, open its mouth and let out spooky sounds, and spread its arms out. Plus, it rises up to 82 inches (about 6.8 feet) and goes down to 60 inches (or 5 feet) when it's not in use. Outfitted with a plug-in adapter, the reaper will cost you $100 (Costco is currently offering a $30 discount). While most customers like it, a few reviewers report that its eyes didn't light up.
Animated Gargoyle
Part of Costco's large animated creepy creature universe, this Animated Gargoyle is 7.3 feet (or 87.6 inches) tall and 5 feet (about 61 inches) wide. Sporting a I-just-broke-out-of-hell look, it, too, is motion sensor activated. This basically means that its eyes glow a disturbing shade of red, it starts flapping its ragged wings, and the head sees some movement when it detects movement. It also makes a haunting sound to turn the scary scene more realistic. Users mostly like this product and feel like it's worth the $350 price tag — though someone warns that it might wobble if the wind is too strong.
Animated Vampire Butler with LED Eyes and Sound
Have you ever wondered how Lurch (the infamous Addams' family butler) would look as a vampire? Solving the mystery is this Animated Vampire Butler with LED Eyes and Sound from Costco. Currently priced at $150 (a $50 discount is available until September 6), it stands 6 feet tall. Moreover, when someone makes a movement in its vicinity, it turns its head and torso toward the offender. LED glowing eyes, a sinister laugh, and an arm extended with a lit-up candelabra complete the package. Place it in a shadowy corner indoors or outdoors for maximum fun.
Animated Witch with LED Eyes
Standing 12 feet tall is the Animated Witch with LED Eyes. Reminiscent of Baba Yaga (the scary witch, not John Wick), the motion sensor witch's LED glowing eyes come alight when it senses movement within its range. The manufacturer also claims that it cants its head as if keeping track of an individual. That's not all. Its menacing face, haunting laugh, and overall sinister appearance turn it more horrifying. This plug-in witch is priced at $300 and is only available through Costco's website. However, there are no reviews as of yet, so you'd be flipping a coin.
BOO Wooden Light Up Letters
Meant for indoor use only, Costco has a set of 3 LED wooden letters that spell out "Boo." Additionally, each of them showcase a distinct spooky Halloween scenery when the warm LED lights come on. Retailing for $45, they require batteries to operate and come with a built-in timer so the lights stay on for six hours and off for the remaining 18. Happy with their purchase, a user said, "A great dupe for the Anthropologie letters, pay $45 rather than $175! Saw in [the] store and had to get them. I set them up at home and fell in love!" Others also appreciated its quality.
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Pre-Lit LED Wreath
Are you a fan of "The Nightmare Before Christmas?" If yes, then Costco has a 30-inch Disney Halloween wreath that celebrates Jack Skellington in all his spooky glory. The Pumpkin King is accompanied by weird and scary pumpkin faces along with faux layered leaves and branches to complete the Halloween look. Additionally, the wreath comes outfitted with 50 LED lights that glow purple, white, and orange when lit. Costing $85, you can hang it both indoors and outdoors (provided you have a covered porch). Coming to customer reviews, they appreciate its overall design, size, and look, though few had trouble getting the LED lights to work.
Jack Skellington with Lights and Music
Another Disney offering is the 10 feet Jack Skellington replete in his pinstriped suit and unique bat-like bow tie. Plus, to round out the look, he's holding his ghost dog Zero in a skeletal hand. Though not too scary, the caricature lights up on a timer. Plus, it breaks out into the "This is Halloween" song upon detecting motion — though you can control the volume (imagine waking up at 4 a.m. to this song). It's only available online and comes with a price tag of $380. Alas, it doesn't have any reviews yet.
Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Animated Clock Tower with LED and Music
Don't want any of the iconic "Nightmare Before Christmas" characters to feel left out? Costco also has an Animated Clock Tower in stock that features the Pumpkin King, his love interest rag doll Sally, and Zero. Costing $140, it's a working clock that lights up and plays the tune to "This is Halloween" on a timer. Early reviewers find this adorable, with a delighted customer writing, "This item is spectacular in person. It is so much bigger than I envisioned it to be. The detail and colors are incredible. This is a must have for Disney and 'Nightmare Before Christmas' fans alike!"
Harvest Hooked Accent Rug
Need a small fall- or Halloween-themed rug to go with your seasonal wreath? Devgiri's Harvest Hooked Accent Rugs are available in four autumnal designs, including a fox, some non-scary ghosts with eerie jack-o'-lanterns, a haunted house, and cutesy pumpkins. They all measure 22 inches by 38 inches and cost $27. With a memory foam padding and polypropylene pile, these rugs have received mostly positive reviews from customers, with them praising the designs and plush quality. However, someone complained about pilling within a few weeks of use. Moreover, a few people mentioned that buying them in-store can be cheaper.
Halloween Arch
Looking for a chic Halloween decor idea that's anything but cheesy? Costco is selling a 9 ¾-feet Halloween Arch featuring friendly ghosts, happy-go-lucky jack-o'-lanterns, and fun-loving bats. But to make it stand out, the manufacturer has added in 1,730 LED lights out of which 106 are capable of twinkling. The set of infinity mirrors adds to the overall fun with its many reflections. Costing $330, the arch is a fairly new addition and doesn't have a lot of reviews to its name, though an early customer opined, "Great find and the neighborhood kiddos will love it!!"
Hello Kitty Jack-O-Lantern by Jim Shore
In case your Halloween decor has to be kid-friendly or you're a big fan of all things cute, the 15-inch Hello Kitty Jack-O-Lantern by Jim Shore is a stone resin indoor decor piece. Coming with a price tag of $90, the Sanrio character is hand-painted black and is seen popping out of an orange jack-o'-lantern to stay true to classic fall colors. Plus, it glows in the dark. It has a couple of adoring reviews on Costco's site, with a reviewer sharing, "A Jim Shore original piece of art! Beautiful addition to my inside Halloween decorations!"
Halloween Dog Greeter
If you have pets in the house and need decor that honors them, Costco has a 26-inch Halloween Dog Greeter. These hand-painted resin decor pieces cost $75 each and you can choose among three breeds — cocker spaniel, doodle, and Frenchie — depending on which one you like the best. Feel free to style them indoors or place one under a covered surface on your porch. While most buyers like it and feel like it's a cute addition to their home, a few customers complain that they're heavier than expected and the resin bit is slightly overdone.
Talavera Style Ceramic Pumpkin
Interested in Halloween color schemes that go beyond orange and black? Costco is retailing a multi-colored 13-inch Talavera Style Ceramic Pumpkin. Crafted by the local artisans of Mexico, it is hand-painted and features a double glaze finish. This will ensure that the colors don't fade after a while. Priced $70, it weighs 15 pounds and can be used both indoors and outdoors. The majority of members praise it, with one saying, "Love the quality. Beautiful vibrant colors and shape is just the right size I need. I could leave it out all year long." Customers like its packaging, too.
Mina Victory Loop Halloween Pillow
The Mina Victory Loop Halloween Pillow is a throw pillow that measures 22 inches by 22 inches. Available in various designs, like pumpkin, haunted house, shadow cat, and witch shoes, it has a textured surface, wherein the front cover is made of micro polyester and cotton, whereas the back is 100% cotton. The fill material is polyester. You'll have to pay $35 for one decorative pillow and you can only purchase it online. Early reviewers mention that it's well-made, comfortable, and goes well with their other decorations. However, someone reported that theirs started breaking apart soon and had to be returned.