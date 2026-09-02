Costco's Top 2026 Halloween Finds To Check Out Before They're Gone

Logically, October 31 is still almost two months away and you have plenty of time to decorate your home. However, if it's your favorite holiday and you like making a big production out of it, you have less than 60 days to impress your guests and steal the crown from your neighbors. And who knows? They might have started their planning months ago when IKEA released its Halloween collection early. The good news is you can still make an impact if you make haste now. Plus, several big-box retailers, like Costco, have just begun releasing their collection. You need to pick items that will add just the right amount of spooky (or adorable) charm to your envisioned setting.

To help you get started, we sifted through all of Costco's offerings and made a list of the top 15 decorations you can get in-store or online — from Disney wreaths and clocks to a Hello Kitty jack-o-lantern. Even though a few pieces are a repeat from last year, most items are new. As such, they don't have a lot of reviews on the retailer's website (still, of those that do have reviews, we didn't include anything that had an average star rating of less than 4). Considering this, make a decision after you go through the product's description in its entirety. We have also included each item's current price so you make an informed decision. Additionally, we have tried to include fall decorating ideas to spruce up your outdoors as well as indoors to give you a fair idea of the retailer's Halloween decor stock.