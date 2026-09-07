Transform Lace Doilies And Pot Lids Into An Adorable Storage Solution

Besides pot lids and doilies, this DIY also requires a chopstick, a wire clothes hanger, and wooden beads. Start by removing the handles of the pot lids. Then, snip the middle each doily so that they can be glued flat to the inner surface of the pot lids. Dip the doilies in glue, and smooth them to the inside of the pot lid. The DIYer used a hot glue fun to affix a matching cord around the pot lid's rim as a finishing touch, but you can also omit this step if you prefer. Once the glue on each doily is dry, cut the chopstick about five inches long or to the desired length and insert it into the center of the larger pot lid. This acts as the base. Thread beads onto the exposed chopstick for decoration and secure the second pot lid on top. Then, bend the clothes hanger to create an upper stem with a handle to carry the stand. Use additional beads and thread to disguise the exposed wire.

As an extra step, the creator also attaches artificial flowers for decoration, but you can use any other craft supplies you have on hand. Consider making the stand seasonal by adding small chick and egg decorations for Easter, baubles and pine cones for Christmas, or seashells for summertime.

This DIY is a great way to reuse old pot lids for sweet and stylish countertop storage. It could work as a serving platter or cake stand. That said, some commenters noted that the finished product is difficult to clean, so you may want to use paper towels to line the base if using it to display food that isn't individually wrapped. Alternatively, your tiered storage could be used for displaying jewelry or skincare essentials, as a catch-all for keys in an entryway, or as a decorative table centerpiece.