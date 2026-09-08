Skip The Bath: Attract Birds To Your Yard With A Thrifted Lampshade

Many people enjoy adding bird feeders or water sources, such as bird baths, to their gardens. Birds also seek nesting sites and materials, and providing these can attract more feathered friends to your yard. TikTok DIY influencer @mrsclarehoops shows how, in a few minutes, you can convert an old wire lampshade frame and what appears to be a handful of wheat straw into a form that holds a supply of nesting materials for local birds. She removes the cloth shade, paints the wire frame, fills it with straw and hangs it in the garden.

It's not unusual to leave everything from grass clippings to dog fur in a suet cage for birds to pick through as needed. Hoops replaces the suet cage with a collapsible lampshade frame, which she paints and ties up with a bit of twine. And, following a few rules, this can be among the best ways to attract birds to your yard.

Pre-building a nest, on the other hand, might not work as well. Birds will reuse nesting boxes, birdhouses, and platforms, but will rarely reuse old nests . This habit reduces parasites and predation, and many species seem to prefer picking their own nesting sites.