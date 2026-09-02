Trade In Your Blinds: There's A Unique Way To Cover Sunburst Windows With Rustic Charm

The DIY is straightforward and doesn't require drilling into your walls. Plus, you can customize the look to your space. Not a fan of rustic charm? Opt for patterned wallpaper in bold colors if maximalism is more your style. Or, choose a geometrical print, like FunStick's Retro Wallpaper, for a bohemian vibe. If you love cottage core or country chic decor, classic florals will complement your space. Grasscloth paper could also be used to add subtle textural elements that can be in line with Scandinavian styling.

You could also explore different materials to cover the cardboard other than peel-and-stick wallpaper. For example, fabric can provide a refined look while offering you an array of choices. This is also a practical way to match your arched window coverings to the ones on your standard windows. Use a glue that bonds to both materials, like 3M's Super Strength Adhesive, or a staple gun to secure the fabric to the cardboard. Plain, light fabrics in neutral tones are ideal to maintain a crisp and modern look. However, options like dark velvet can create posh vibes.

If you'd like, swap the cardboard for sturdy foam board, which you can often find at dollar stores and craft stores. For a more durable option, try plywood instead of cardboard. But bear in mind that you'll need a saw to cut the semi-circular shape, and the wood will be pricier than the other materials. You may also need to double-check the weight limit on the adhesive hooks, or use a more robust installation method.