Trade In Your Blinds: There's A Unique Way To Cover Sunburst Windows With Rustic Charm
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Do you love your bright, sunburst windows but want to cover them on a budget? Or are you looking to replace your old blinds? Sunburst windows are perfect to bring sophistication and a Victorian aesthetic into your home, not to mention all the extra light and curb appeal. However, their non-traditional shape calls for custom replacement blinds, which can be pricey. Luckily, there's an innovative arched window idea that you can borrow from TikTok. Plus, it can be created on a budget without needing any special tools.
TikTok creator TylerVerse cuts two cardboard pieces the same size and shape as her window and uses duct tape to stick them together. To make it sturdier, she stuffs cotton balls into the space between the cardboard and covers it with peel-and-stick wallpaper featuring a stone wall design. Then, to finish off the look, she decorates the blinds with artificial vines. The lightweight window coverings are hung over her arch windows with adhesive wall hooks. The result is quite impressive considering she only used a few household items that she already had on hand.
Cover your sunburst windows in style
The DIY is straightforward and doesn't require drilling into your walls. Plus, you can customize the look to your space. Not a fan of rustic charm? Opt for patterned wallpaper in bold colors if maximalism is more your style. Or, choose a geometrical print, like FunStick's Retro Wallpaper, for a bohemian vibe. If you love cottage core or country chic decor, classic florals will complement your space. Grasscloth paper could also be used to add subtle textural elements that can be in line with Scandinavian styling.
@tylerverse_1
DIY: Half Window Covers Tutorial . #fyp#diyproject #halfwindowcurtain Don't come for me and my room chile ion got furniture yet 🤣🤫
You could also explore different materials to cover the cardboard other than peel-and-stick wallpaper. For example, fabric can provide a refined look while offering you an array of choices. This is also a practical way to match your arched window coverings to the ones on your standard windows. Use a glue that bonds to both materials, like 3M's Super Strength Adhesive, or a staple gun to secure the fabric to the cardboard. Plain, light fabrics in neutral tones are ideal to maintain a crisp and modern look. However, options like dark velvet can create posh vibes.
If you'd like, swap the cardboard for sturdy foam board, which you can often find at dollar stores and craft stores. For a more durable option, try plywood instead of cardboard. But bear in mind that you'll need a saw to cut the semi-circular shape, and the wood will be pricier than the other materials. You may also need to double-check the weight limit on the adhesive hooks, or use a more robust installation method.