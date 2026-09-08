Centipede Vs. Millipede: How To Easily Tell The Difference

When working around your yard or garden, you will inevitably come across crawling or slithering creatures from time to time. Yet these aren't always worms or the occasional snakes that you might see. Centipedes and millipedes are other possibilities, too. Distinguishing one arthropod from the other is important. While millipedes don't pose a significant threat to human health, centipedes may occasionally bite when they are threatened. The good news is that it's relatively easy to tell these two apart from one another, and bites from centipedes are rare.

Between these two creatures, millipedes are most often mistaken for worms. Much of this has to do with their round appearance, along with their numerous legs. Millipedes range in color from shades of brown or reddish-brown to black, and each of their body segments contains two pairs of legs that ripple like waves as they crawl around. Millipedes can also curl up when they are threatened.

Centipedes, on the other hand, have just one pair of legs per body segment, and are also much flatter than millipedes. Centipedes are usually much longer than their millipede counterparts, the latter of which measures a couple of inches or less. The exact length of a centipede varies by type, with some measuring between 1 and 12 inches, per the University of Georgia. If you're trying to figure out whether an elongated and flat creature with long antennae on its head is a millipede, chances are that it's actually a centipede. While centipedes can also be brown, some are red or light yellow in color.