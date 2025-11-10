The Simple Trick That'll Help Keep Centipedes Out Of Your Home

The house centipede is a common visitor to many homes, one that often brings an ick factor on par with roaches and spiders. Nocturnal denizens of damp basements and dark closets, it may seem impossible to rid your home of these creatures, but keeping them at bay is easier than you think. If you have flower beds, potted plants, or other landscaping right up against your foundation, you've created a lovely home for these centipedes, who enjoy living in moist, dark environments. Once the weather turns cold, they will happily crawl inside your house for warmer digs.

The first step in deterring house centipedes is to remove areas of mulch, as well as any damp dirt or wood piles, along the base of your house. This is a useful tip even if you don't have a pest problem, as it generally isn't safe to mulch right up against the foundation of your house anyway. Instead, replace that mulch with something that's dry and inhospitable to centipedes. You can put down a layer of gravel around your house, for example. Alternitavely, you could dry out your mulch by thinning it with a rake, but the layer should be no deeper than about 3 inches so as not to cause a fire hazard. In total, there should be about 1 foot of space around your home's footprint for it to properly work as a centipede barrier.