You Don't Need A Bench Grinder To Sharpen Drill Bits: Here's An Easy Hack In A Pinch

One of the fastest ways to sharpen drill bits is by using a bench grinder. But not everyone has theirs set up — or owns one, for that matter. If you've yet to invest in a bench grinder, or aren't in your shop, here's a quick way to sharpen dull bits in a pinch: Sandpaper.

Sandpaper, aka abrasive paper, is actually a tried-and-tested sharpening method for tools like chisels and blades. It can also work for slightly dull drill bits. However, you have to choose the right sandpaper. To sharpen high-speed steel (HSS) bits, you'll need to use a high-quality abrasive paper like aluminium oxide. Aluminum oxide retains its sharpness and is hard enough to work on HSS steel.

To get started, gather your dull bits and a vise or another way to hold them steady during the sharpening process. As for the abrasive paper, 240 grit should be the right coarseness for honing. Finally, you'll need a file, a sturdy strip of plywood, or other scrap to wrap the aluminum oxide abrasive paper around. Double-sided tape or spray adhesive can help keep the paper in place.