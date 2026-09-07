Don't Wait Until Spring: Tune Ups For Your Lawn Mower To Make In The Fall

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When you stop mowing your lawn before winter, don't just leave your machine sitting in the garage until spring. There are some important tune-up and care tasks you can take care of in the fall to get it ready for storage. While you could leave some things until the next mowing season, taking care of them in autumn will lighten your spring workload and help you catch small issues before they turn into big problems by the end of winter. This fall, you'll want to clean your lawn mower, replace your spark plug and air filter, change your oil, and empty or stabilize the fuel.

Start your late-season lawn mower tune-up and maintenance routine by removing the spark plug, as this will prevent the motor from starting while you're working on it. Check your owner's manual or the manufacturer's website for replacement guidance specific to your lawn mower model. In general, you should swap your spark plugs after about 100 hours of use or once every year. Just remove the spark plug wire/cover, and loosen the plug with a wrench. When your other maintenance chores are complete, check the condition of the plug and replace it with a matching one if you find significant soot or oil buildup or visible damage.

Air filters have similar recommendations, although some manufacturers advise replacing them more often. If you mow frequently, your lawn mower will likely benefit from a new one by fall. Refer to your owner's manual to make sure the new air filter is a match for your mower.