The Rare Vintage Pyrex Set You'd Be Thrilled To Find — And It's Not A Casserole Dish

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Some Pyrex fans devote their collections to the nearly impossible to track down, seeking out rare prototypes like the Barcode pattern or the limited production run promotional items. For other collectors, the thrill is in the nostalgia. They remember various Pyrex dishes adorning the kitchen counters or dining room tables of their youth. And they want that back. So while the four-piece Primary Colors mixing bowl set isn't as rare as say, a Lucky in Love casserole or an unmarked, vintage New Mexico dish, it's still in demand among plenty of Pyrex fans.

Nostalgia aside, there are a few other reasons why people seek out the Primary Colors set. The four bowls, which come in yellow, green, red, and blue, were the first Pyrex bowls to feature color on top of the opal-milk-white glass. There are also two forms of the bowls. The oldest form, dating from before 1950, has a more pronounced base on the underside. The older bowls also don't include the model numbers on the bottom. Bowls produced after 1950 have a flatter base, similar to that of any other Pyrex mixing bowl. They also include the model number on the backstamp.

When the Primary Colors mixing bowl set first hit the scene, it retailed for a jaw-dropping price of $2.50. Today, you're likely to see a price with the decimal point moved two spaces to the right — a complete set of bowls can sell for $250 or more, depending on condition.