The Extra Perks On A Costco Executive Membership Vs. Gold

For some shoppers, the debate over whether it's worth it to switch from a Costco Gold Star membership to an Executive membership ends in a headache. After all, given the price difference between the two, with Gold Star costing $65 per year and Executive costing $130 per year, is it really worth the upgrade? The answer is: It depends on your household. Regardless of your membership level, some Costco perks you probably didn't know about include savings on things like pet insurance, travel packages, and even moving fees. But there are some special perks that only Executive members can use to help them make their money back each year.

The basic Gold Star membership comes with one free Household Card that allows another member of your home to access Costco without purchasing their own membership, as well as access to Costco Travel and Costco Services. The Executive membership adds on more perks, with biggest difference being the 2% in cash back that members receive each year. Once you're three months away from your Costco membership renewal date, you'll receive 2% cash back on all purchases you've made at Costco that year in the form of a Costco reward that can be redeemed at most warehouses' cashier checkouts. You can earn up to $1,250 in cash back each year. Naturally, this could help you save some serious cash at Costco. But there are other noteworthy benefits of the Executive membership, too.