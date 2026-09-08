The Extra Perks On A Costco Executive Membership Vs. Gold
For some shoppers, the debate over whether it's worth it to switch from a Costco Gold Star membership to an Executive membership ends in a headache. After all, given the price difference between the two, with Gold Star costing $65 per year and Executive costing $130 per year, is it really worth the upgrade? The answer is: It depends on your household. Regardless of your membership level, some Costco perks you probably didn't know about include savings on things like pet insurance, travel packages, and even moving fees. But there are some special perks that only Executive members can use to help them make their money back each year.
The basic Gold Star membership comes with one free Household Card that allows another member of your home to access Costco without purchasing their own membership, as well as access to Costco Travel and Costco Services. The Executive membership adds on more perks, with biggest difference being the 2% in cash back that members receive each year. Once you're three months away from your Costco membership renewal date, you'll receive 2% cash back on all purchases you've made at Costco that year in the form of a Costco reward that can be redeemed at most warehouses' cashier checkouts. You can earn up to $1,250 in cash back each year. Naturally, this could help you save some serious cash at Costco. But there are other noteworthy benefits of the Executive membership, too.
Other benefits of the Executive membership
Costco isn't just for grocery shopping — it's also for saving money on everything from prescription medication to life insurance. Both Gold Star and Executive members have access to these programs, though Executive members get a few unique perks.
First, Executive members can take advantage of exclusive Executive cardholder services, such as 20% off moving services or storage pods. They also have access to even lower prices on programs like pet telehealth, new RVs, car parts and accessories, and life insurance. Some of these programs come with Executive-exclusive benefits, such as free Lost Pet Recovery when purchasing pet insurance, or Roadside Assistance when purchasing auto insurance.
If you use Costco Travel — a service that allows you to book vacation packages through the retailer — then you'll get extra perks as an Executive member here, too. The service is available for all Costco members, but Executives can get additional bonuses like resort credits or food and beverage credits. Sometimes, you'll even be able to snag hotel perks like unique excursions or free massages. On top of that, the Executive 2% cash back offer applies to any Costco Travel purchases you make.
Still undecided on which membership you'll get the most use out of? You might want to determine if a Costco membership is even worth it for your household before you make the switch. Or, try using the life-changing hack that lets you shop at Costco without any membership at all.