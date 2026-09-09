The Evolution Of Washing Machines Throughout History

According to the most recent American Time Use Survey, the average person spends over 62 hours each year doing laundry. We admittedly have it way easier than our ancestors, who relied on primitive washboards, hand rinsing, wringing, and hanging clothes out to dry. Instead of searching on TikTok for washing machine hacks that make laundry less of a chore, people relied on communal washhouses or gathered at local rivers and streams to clean their clothes. While there's still something charming about a clothesline full of linens billowing in the breeze, early laundering methods involved tremendously difficult and time-consuming physical work.

As a result, inventors began to explore various ways to improve the process through mechanization. In 1691, British inventor John Tyzacke was awarded the first known patent in the "washing and wringing machines" category. Less than a century later, per The Librarians, German inventor Jacob Christian Schäffer confidently wrote in his 1767 washing machine pamphlet, "I think my work here is done... We can rightfully describe the new invention as a convenient, efficient, and lucrative machine in every way." Could he have imagined his humble wooden tub would become an origin story for the entire washing machine industry?

Thirty years later, the first "clothes washing" patent was issued to American inventor Nathaniel Briggs. Although there's no definitive record of how his device worked, laundering was an arduous affair at the time. It could be so cumbersome that it would often take place on a monthly basis or, in some cases, even less frequently. It makes sense, then, that industrious types would continue to put their own spin on washing machines in the centuries ahead.