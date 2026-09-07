The Smart Hack That Turns A Common IKEA Utility Cart Into Storage For Small Closets
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Closet space is a treasured commodity, and not all of us are lucky enough to have a sprawling walk-in dressing room. In fact, many of us have rods packed to the brim, and some who live in tiny apartments may not have any closet space at all. So when you need a versatile, freestanding, small-space clothes-hanging solution, look no further than a clever IKEA hack. TikTok user ikeahacksandideas_1st shared how they modified an IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart to become the ultimate mobile clothes-hanging storage solution. This was done by extending the vertical supports to raise the unit's height and by adding an upside-down cabinet pull to the top basket to create a clothing rail.
This smart IKEA RÅSKOG idea is perfect for bedroom closets, but it can also work in mudrooms or other areas of the home. For those who love to entertain, you could roll out your DIY hanging storage as a temporary solution for stashing the overflow of guest coats and bags. In addition to the extra storage this hack provides, what makes this such a smart solution is the unit's wheels. Keep it in your closet for personal use, and roll it out for other storage needs.
Along with your RÅSKOG, you'll need to buy four ⅞-inch (outer dimensions), ¾-inch (-ish) (inner dimensions) metal pipes in your desired length, like the Randall Manufacturing Co. Aluminum 4 FT 7/8" Round Tubing on Amazon. You'll also need four ¾-inch diameter wood dowels as connectors, such as the Coowayze 12-inch Wooden ¾ Dowels. If you want to change the color of your unit, you'll also need spray paint.
How to build your IKEA RÅSKOG clothing unit
Begin this IKEA RÅSKOG clothes storage cart by either partially assembling a new cart or partially disassembling an existing cart down to the base, including the casters, bottom basket, and first set of upright supports. Next, insert the wooden dowels into the tops of each vertical support. Slide the four metal extension pipes onto each dowel, using a rubber mallet to get a snug fit as needed. Cover the joint with the external connector brackets and second-tier basket as shown in the IKEA instructions.
Alternatively, if you're using multiple units, simply stack the provided vertical support segments and insert the screws as directed. You may be able to pop the plastic top caps off of one upper segment to turn it into a middle unit. Finish off the assembly by attaching the top set of RÅSKOG upright supports with the plastic top cap to the extension pipes — adding construction adhesive for extra stability if desired — and installing the top basket. You now have an extended-height cart with two low baskets and one high basket.
For a hanging rail, pre-finish a long kitchen cabinet pull with the same spray paint as the extension poles or leave it as an accent finish like brass. You'll need one slightly smaller than the metal grid in the top basket (roughly 12 to 14 inches for the larger version of the cart). Install it upside down below the top basket, inserting the screws through the metal perforated diamonds at the base of the basket. And there you have it: a mobile clothes-hanging cart made from the iconic IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart, for the ultimate in flexible storage.