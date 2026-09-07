The Smart Hack That Turns A Common IKEA Utility Cart Into Storage For Small Closets

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Closet space is a treasured commodity, and not all of us are lucky enough to have a sprawling walk-in dressing room. In fact, many of us have rods packed to the brim, and some who live in tiny apartments may not have any closet space at all. So when you need a versatile, freestanding, small-space clothes-hanging solution, look no further than a clever IKEA hack. TikTok user ikeahacksandideas_1st shared how they modified an IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart to become the ultimate mobile clothes-hanging storage solution. This was done by extending the vertical supports to raise the unit's height and by adding an upside-down cabinet pull to the top basket to create a clothing rail.

This smart IKEA RÅSKOG idea is perfect for bedroom closets, but it can also work in mudrooms or other areas of the home. For those who love to entertain, you could roll out your DIY hanging storage as a temporary solution for stashing the overflow of guest coats and bags. In addition to the extra storage this hack provides, what makes this such a smart solution is the unit's wheels. Keep it in your closet for personal use, and roll it out for other storage needs.

Along with your RÅSKOG, you'll need to buy four ⅞-inch (outer dimensions), ¾-inch (-ish) (inner dimensions) metal pipes in your desired length, like the Randall Manufacturing Co. Aluminum 4 FT 7/8" Round Tubing on Amazon. You'll also need four ¾-inch diameter wood dowels as connectors, such as the Coowayze 12-inch Wooden ¾ Dowels. If you want to change the color of your unit, you'll also need spray paint.