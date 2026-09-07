The Smart Hack That Turns A Common IKEA Utility Cart Into Storage For Small Closets

By Erika Dale
A woman opens a small closet lined with a few essential items of clothing PeopleImages/Shutterstock
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Closet space is a treasured commodity, and not all of us are lucky enough to have a sprawling walk-in dressing room. In fact, many of us have rods packed to the brim, and some who live in tiny apartments may not have any closet space at all. So when you need a versatile, freestanding, small-space clothes-hanging solution, look no further than a clever IKEA hack. TikTok user ikeahacksandideas_1st shared how they modified an IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart to become the ultimate mobile clothes-hanging storage solution. This was done by extending the vertical supports to raise the unit's height and by adding an upside-down cabinet pull to the top basket to create a clothing rail. 

This smart IKEA RÅSKOG idea is perfect for bedroom closets, but it can also work in mudrooms or other areas of the home. For those who love to entertain, you could roll out your DIY hanging storage as a temporary solution for stashing the overflow of guest coats and bags. In addition to the extra storage this hack provides, what makes this such a smart solution is the unit's wheels. Keep it in your closet for personal use, and roll it out for other storage needs.

Along with your RÅSKOG, you'll need to buy four ⅞-inch (outer dimensions), ¾-inch (-ish) (inner dimensions) metal pipes in your desired length, like the Randall Manufacturing Co. Aluminum 4 FT 7/8" Round Tubing on Amazon. You'll also need four ¾-inch diameter wood dowels as connectors, such as the Coowayze 12-inch Wooden ¾ Dowels. If you want to change the color of your unit, you'll also need spray paint.

How to build your IKEA RÅSKOG clothing unit

tape measure across the open pipe of the IKEA RÅSKOG cart IKEA Hacks & Ideas/TikTok

Begin this IKEA RÅSKOG clothes storage cart by either partially assembling a new cart or partially disassembling an existing cart down to the base, including the casters, bottom basket, and first set of upright supports. Next, insert the wooden dowels into the tops of each vertical support. Slide the four metal extension pipes onto each dowel, using a rubber mallet to get a snug fit as needed. Cover the joint with the external connector brackets and second-tier basket as shown in the IKEA instructions.

@ikeahacksandideas_1st

RÅSKOG Servierwagen als fahrbare Kleiderstange 💡🤯👌🏻 Diese geniale Idee haben wir bei @home_design_notes entdeckt – danke für diesen Wahnsinnstipp! 🙏 Und ein riesiges Dankeschön auch an @pinepins, die diesen Hack so wundervoll und persönlich nochmal im Video umgesetzt haben. Es ist eben genau dieser Mix aus Inspiration und eigenem Touch, der Instagram so toll macht. 💖 schaut mal bei ihren Accounts für mehr DIY-Inspo vorbei! 🫶🏻 Was du für diesen Hack brauchst: ✅ IKEA RÅSKOG Servierwagen ✅ 4 Holzstangen ✅ 4 Metallstangen (als Verbinder) ✅ Einen schicken Möbelgriff deiner Wahl So einfach geht's: Einfach die obere Hälfte des Wagens modifizieren, die Holzstäbe passgenau einsetzen und mit dem Griff das optische Highlight setzen. Es braucht eben nicht immer ein riesiges Budget, um ein echtes Statement-Piece zu schaffen! 🛠️🎨 Wie gefällt euch die Verwandlung vom Servierwagen zur Garderobe? Würdet ihr euch das auch zutrauen oder habt ihr den Hack vielleicht sogar schon selbst probiert? Schreibt's mir mal in die Kommentare! 👇💬 . . . RÅSKOG utility cart turned into a mobile clothing rack 💡🤯👌🏻 We discovered this genius idea over at @home_design_notes – thank you so much for this incredible tip! 🙏 And a huge shoutout to @pinepins for their wonderful and personal take on this hack in their video. It's exactly this mix of inspiration and personal touch that makes the Instagram community so amazing. 💖 What you'll need for this hack: ✅ IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart ✅ 4 wooden rods ✅ 4 metal rods (as connectors) ✅ A stylish furniture handle of your choice It's this simple: Just modify the upper half of the cart, fit the wooden rods precisely, and add the handle as the visual highlight. You don't always need a massive budget to create a real statement piece! 🛠️🎨 . . #raskoghack #ikeaideas #interiorinspo2026 #diygarderobe #ikeahacksandideas

♬ Originalton – IKEA Hacks & Ideas

Alternatively, if you're using multiple units, simply stack the provided vertical support segments and insert the screws as directed. You may be able to pop the plastic top caps off of one upper segment to turn it into a middle unit. Finish off the assembly by attaching the top set of RÅSKOG upright supports with the plastic top cap to the extension pipes — adding construction adhesive for extra stability if desired — and installing the top basket. You now have an extended-height cart with two low baskets and one high basket.

For a hanging rail, pre-finish a long kitchen cabinet pull with the same spray paint as the extension poles or leave it as an accent finish like brass. You'll need one slightly smaller than the metal grid in the top basket (roughly 12 to 14 inches for the larger version of the cart). Install it upside down below the top basket, inserting the screws through the metal perforated diamonds at the base of the basket. And there you have it: a mobile clothes-hanging cart made from the iconic IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart, for the ultimate in flexible storage.

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