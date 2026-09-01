Can Tide Pens Expire?

Before Tide pens arrived on the market in 2005, spilling a little something on yourself during lunch was a way bigger deal. You had to sprint to the bathroom, dab your shirt with a paper towel that seemed intent on dissolving, and just hope and pray you could remember the best stain removal solutions. But then, there was suddenly a way to erase stains without even leaving the table. Tide pens are a great thing to carry with you for these moments. However, unless you are particularly messy, it's likely you aren't using it every single day. So just how long do you have to use a Tide pen before it expires? There isn't a set use by date for the product, although it's recommended that you replace yours every two years. That said, each pen only has about 10 to 20 uses in it, so it's possible it will be used up well before this time, anyway.

While you don't need to throw your unfinished pen out right at the two year mark, if you notice it's not working as well, then it's time to dispose of it. Luckily, you can just toss Tide pens directly into the trash. There isn't anything toxic in the ingredients list that requires any special steps for disposal. Although parts of the pen are plastic, you can't recycle it traditionally because of the microfiber tip, as most machines will reject mixed materials.