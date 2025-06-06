Common Laundry Stains You Can Easily Fix With A Dash Of Hydrogen Peroxide

Laundry day can be a huge event in some households. Depending on how many people you have in your family, doing everyone's laundry can take all day. This is often made worse when you have kids or pets and have to contend with common yet difficult stains. When that brand new piece of clothing comes up stained, the frustration can be overwhelming. There are plenty of products out there for stain removal, but if you're looking for something simple and effective that might already be lying around the house, check out hydrogen peroxide.

Hydrogen peroxide can work as effectively as commercial products, without all the extra chemicals. Instead of getting stains out of clothes using bleach, hydrogen peroxide can be a less harsh, color-safe alternative. Studies back hydrogen peroxide's stain-removing ability, showing that a small amount of hydrogen peroxide in your load of wash can more effectively remove stains than without it. So, next time you have some tough-to-remove stains like grease, yellowed whites, ink, and blood, turn to hydrogen peroxide. And here is how you can use it.