Common Laundry Stains You Can Easily Fix With A Dash Of Hydrogen Peroxide
Laundry day can be a huge event in some households. Depending on how many people you have in your family, doing everyone's laundry can take all day. This is often made worse when you have kids or pets and have to contend with common yet difficult stains. When that brand new piece of clothing comes up stained, the frustration can be overwhelming. There are plenty of products out there for stain removal, but if you're looking for something simple and effective that might already be lying around the house, check out hydrogen peroxide.
Hydrogen peroxide can work as effectively as commercial products, without all the extra chemicals. Instead of getting stains out of clothes using bleach, hydrogen peroxide can be a less harsh, color-safe alternative. Studies back hydrogen peroxide's stain-removing ability, showing that a small amount of hydrogen peroxide in your load of wash can more effectively remove stains than without it. So, next time you have some tough-to-remove stains like grease, yellowed whites, ink, and blood, turn to hydrogen peroxide. And here is how you can use it.
Grease, blood, ink, and yellow stains are busted with hydrogen peroxide
If you're stuck on how to remove grease stains on already washed, stained clothes, grab your hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. Make a paste with equal parts of each item and apply it to the stain. As an abrasive, the baking soda will lift the stain, and the hydrogen peroxide will lighten it, successfully removing that unseemly blotch.
Hydrogen peroxide can be just as effective on another common, hard-to-remove stain: Blood. If you've nicked yourself and dripped blood on your favorite jeans, don't worry. Apply some hydrogen peroxide and let it break up the blood. Dried blood is harder to remove, but even then, this could give great results.
Ink and yellow stains on your favorite whites are two other common laundry issues that hydrogen peroxide can help with. When using hydrogen peroxide on yellow sweat and ink stains, its strong chemical bonds will remove the color of the stain, making it look like it's not there. For these stain removals, it's typically suggested to use a 3 percent hydrogen peroxide solution and to spot test it before use. Need one more reason to use hydrogen peroxide in your laundry? It's also proven to clean internal machine parts, prolonging the life of your washing machine. It's a win-win!