What Does A Blue Front Door Mean?
The colors you use on your home's exterior can just be a personal preference that matches the aesthetics of your neighborhood, but they can also have deep meaning and set the energetic tone for your entire property. For example, painting porch ceilings haint blue is a tradition that Southerners never abandoned to keep themselves safe from bad vibes. Blue front doors can also play a similar role. For those in touch with spiritual practices like Chinese feng shui or Indian Vastu Shastra, using blue on the front door promises to bring things like prosperity and safety to a home. If you see a blue door while out and about, this could be the reason. The color sets positive intentions for the home across many cultures and schools of thought, even for those who just like blue! In fact, blue has become so popular that it's the timeless color everyone is painting their front doors.
Those who choose blue are likely trying to cultivate a home that is peaceful and aligned. In feng shui, blue is associated with water, and supports the wood element. The color's placement on the feng shui bagua grid is in zhen, symbolizing new beginnings plus family. It's also associated with wealth and abundance. This is a great vibe to have at the entrance to your home, which should be a welcoming place. In Vastu Shastra, blue is also the color of the water element. Having a blue front door would help the overall flow of your home, ensuring it is well balanced and calm.
Making the most of your blue front door's energy
A blue front door is a great choice to align the energy of a home, but there are a few details to consider for everything to flow as it should. Traditionally, you can't just pick any shade of blue and expect the basics of home feng shui to work properly. If your property faces north, good feng shui suggests an aqua blue or navy blue door to bring peace to your space. Something like Behr's Very Navy or Downpour Blue by Benjamin Moore could fulfill the energy requirements of a deeper blue, while Behr's Rushing Stream is a refreshing aqua. If your home's entrance is to the east, you're free to opt for a more greenish blue, like Grand Canal from Sherwin-Williams. There is a touch of overlap with these principles in Vastu Shastra, as doors facing west should be blue and white, while the practice doesn't recommend blue for southern-facing doors — or southern-facing doors at all, for that matter.
If you aren't sure which direction your front door is facing, stand on your porch with your back to your door. Open the compass app on your smartphone and make note of the direction at the top of your screen. Then you can choose the best shade of blue for your property. And finally, if you just love the polished look of a navy front door — or the serene feel of a dusty blue one — don't stress too much about the compass directions. Across color psychology, blue is associated with feelings of trust and calmness. So if you want your home to give off a grounded, safe, and calm aura when you pull up, here's your go-ahead to bust out the paintbrush.