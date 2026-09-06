Not Rotary Scissors Or A String Trimmer: The Yard Tool Our Lawn Care Expert Prefers To Use

Being responsible for a yard can be overwhelming, especially if it's your first time looking after one. Whether you're just moving into your first home after a lifetime of apartment living or have previously had a lawn crew for this task, knowing what garden tools you need as a beginner is tricky. What's the best way to edge your lawn? Should you use rotary scissors, a string trimmer, or a third option? Luckily, our lawn care expert lays out which tools he prefers to use in this Hunker exclusive, so readers can easily make the best choice. "I've definitely spent thousands of hours using each, and if I had to choose, I'm definitely going with a gas-powered blade edger," Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, told only Hunker. "It does a better job and can handle more growth with less elbow grease."

While they might sound interchangeable, edgers and cordless string trimmers (weed wackers, whipper snippers, etc.) are different. The edgers that Clayton likes to use have metal blades and should also be used at the border of your lawn, where it touches the sidewalk or driveway. Trimmers can be used anywhere in the lawn where things get a little tight, like around trees or small corners. Rotary scissors can be used like trimmers, but they have metal blades, too.