Not Rotary Scissors Or A String Trimmer: The Yard Tool Our Lawn Care Expert Prefers To Use
Being responsible for a yard can be overwhelming, especially if it's your first time looking after one. Whether you're just moving into your first home after a lifetime of apartment living or have previously had a lawn crew for this task, knowing what garden tools you need as a beginner is tricky. What's the best way to edge your lawn? Should you use rotary scissors, a string trimmer, or a third option? Luckily, our lawn care expert lays out which tools he prefers to use in this Hunker exclusive, so readers can easily make the best choice. "I've definitely spent thousands of hours using each, and if I had to choose, I'm definitely going with a gas-powered blade edger," Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, told only Hunker. "It does a better job and can handle more growth with less elbow grease."
While they might sound interchangeable, edgers and cordless string trimmers (weed wackers, whipper snippers, etc.) are different. The edgers that Clayton likes to use have metal blades and should also be used at the border of your lawn, where it touches the sidewalk or driveway. Trimmers can be used anywhere in the lawn where things get a little tight, like around trees or small corners. Rotary scissors can be used like trimmers, but they have metal blades, too.
Picking the best edging tool for your yard
Although Clayton has a personal preference for edging tools, he also conceded that his favorite yard tool might not be the best fit for you. "It's not really rotary scissors and/or an edger, but more about choosing which one is better for your property," he said. He explained that the size of your yard, as well as your experience level and comfort, can play a large role in what you should go with. For example, rotary scissors are great for beginners or people without a lot of ground to cover. "Let's say you have a very small sidewalk or short driveway," he said. "Rotary scissors will do the trick, but once you get beyond about 15 or 20 minutes, you're better off upgrading to a blade edger or using a string trimmer and converting it 90 degrees." In this case, a homeowner's guide to buying lawn edgers will come in handy.
Don't worry about whether what you choose is manual or gas-powered, either. Instead, the one that makes the job easiest for you is ultimately the best choice. If you already own one, you also don't necessarily need to upgrade. "Some people like the old-school manual tools and they go with them as a matter of preference, but it's not like you need to have the old-school push rotary lawnmower and a gas-powered lawnmower," Clayton told Hunker. "Unless you just liked having one of each."