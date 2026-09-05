Opossum Nests Look Different: Here's How To Identify One In Your Yard Or Garage

When considering common critters that may be running around your property, you might think of raccoons, squirrels, or even mice. However, opossums (Didelphis virginiana) are also common. They can be found in fields and forests, as well as suburban and urban areas alike, so chances are you might come across these native North American marsupials from time to time. Inevitably, opossum activity can also sometimes include their nests. If you've spotted some opossums and a nest around your property, you may be able to tell it belongs to these mammals based on the combination of materials used, as well as their location and other signs of opossum nesting activity.

Opossums can build temporary nests inside sheltered locations with a variety of natural and human-made materials. They are most commonly found in brush piles, hollows in logs or trees, and occasionally the abandoned burrows of other animals. Similar to mice in the attic, opossums can occasionally nest there, as well as inside wall cavities and in garages. According to the Opossum Society of the United States, opossums stay in their dens for only two or three days. However, they remain in their nesting areas longer than this during inclement weather.

They typically use a variety of nesting materials. Some of the more common include grasses, leaves, twigs, small branches, fabrics, and even plastic. The nest may be hard to see because adults pack the entrances to their dens for security and insulation. The nesting materials used help determine if the nest is that of an opossum or a raccoon. Unlike opossums, raccoons do not gather materials for their dens.