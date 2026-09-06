Not Open Shelves: A Space-Saving IKEA Find For Storing Toilet Paper In A Small Bathroom

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Bathrooms don't always give you much room to work with, making it a challenge to fit all your everyday essentials. One such essential is toilet paper. Sure, you could store your spare rolls on an open shelf and call it a day. But what if you want to keep them out of sight? In that case, IKEA's NYSJÖN High Cabinet may be worth checking out. According to reviews, it offers a sleek, narrow solution for storing and concealing extra toilet paper even in the tiniest of bathrooms.

The beauty of this storage cabinet is that it's under 12 inches wide and 11 inches deep. Plus, it's over six feet tall, providing plenty of vertical storage space. This ensures it takes up very little room and fits in small corners that would be too cramped for a standard-sized cabinet. It also includes four adjustable shelves, so you can store other items besides toilet paper. "This cabinet holds more than you would think in a small footprint," one happy customer wrote. Several other reviews did wish it had more shelves, but if you're mainly using this bathroom storage idea to stash toilet paper, it should provide plenty of space to keep multiple packs dry and dust-free.