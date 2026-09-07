9 Perennials To Plant In September That Are Almost Impossible To Kill

It's September, summer's over, and you're getting your garden ready for the winter. That means clean-up and harvesting, rather than planting, right? Not so fast — some perennials actually benefit from exposure to the cold, rewarding you with beautiful spring flowers if you plant them in September. From bulbs to seeds to bare-root plants, there are plenty of popular perennials that can go into the ground this month without being killed off by the frost.

Plants that grow from bulbs, like daffodils and crocus, use their time underground over the winter to gather up the energy they need to grow roots and push out of the ground come spring. The seeds of certain other perennials, like milkweed and coneflower, need to undergo a process called cold stratification before they can germinate. That's a fancy way of saying the seeds require a period of cold temperatures, which the winter naturally provides.

September is the ideal time to get the seeds and bulbs of certain perennials in the ground so you can enjoy their flowers when spring arrives. It's also the perfect time to give your garden one last gasp before winter's arrival. Perennials like hardy mums and coneflower will add a bit of autumnal color to your garden before going into hibernation for winter.