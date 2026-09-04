Skip The Chemicals: There's Another DIY Solution To Remove Paint From Concrete

Even if you use the best kind of paint for concrete, it won't last forever. If the paint is fading, peeling, or just doesn't suit your tastes anymore, you'll likely want to get rid of it so you can refresh your concrete patio, driveway, or other feature. While you can peel and scrape the paint off little by little or use harsh chemicals to soften the paint, these methods aren't ideal for everyone. Scraping takes a lot of effort, and chemicals need to be handled carefully to avoid accidents. Consider grabbing a sandblaster and safety gear instead. Sandblasters work similar to power washers, but instead of water they shoot powerful streams of air full of a gritty substance. The grit impacts the concrete, scratching the paint off without a ton of extra time or effort.

If you're concerned about the cost of sandblasting, you'll be happy to know that it's generally more affordable than chemical paint removers. On average, chemical options range from $2 to $10 per square feet. By contrast, renting a sandblaster can cost as little as $50 to $75 for a short-term rental. Longer rentals are naturally more expensive, but you still may be saving money. If you need a longer rental to handle extra stubborn paint or a much larger surface, you would also need a larger amount of chemical paint removers, increasing your cost there as well. You will need to get the abrasive material as well, which can add an additional $0.10 to $3 per pound.