Skip The Chemicals: There's Another DIY Solution To Remove Paint From Concrete
Even if you use the best kind of paint for concrete, it won't last forever. If the paint is fading, peeling, or just doesn't suit your tastes anymore, you'll likely want to get rid of it so you can refresh your concrete patio, driveway, or other feature. While you can peel and scrape the paint off little by little or use harsh chemicals to soften the paint, these methods aren't ideal for everyone. Scraping takes a lot of effort, and chemicals need to be handled carefully to avoid accidents. Consider grabbing a sandblaster and safety gear instead. Sandblasters work similar to power washers, but instead of water they shoot powerful streams of air full of a gritty substance. The grit impacts the concrete, scratching the paint off without a ton of extra time or effort.
If you're concerned about the cost of sandblasting, you'll be happy to know that it's generally more affordable than chemical paint removers. On average, chemical options range from $2 to $10 per square feet. By contrast, renting a sandblaster can cost as little as $50 to $75 for a short-term rental. Longer rentals are naturally more expensive, but you still may be saving money. If you need a longer rental to handle extra stubborn paint or a much larger surface, you would also need a larger amount of chemical paint removers, increasing your cost there as well. You will need to get the abrasive material as well, which can add an additional $0.10 to $3 per pound.
Removing paint from concrete with a sandblaster
Before you begin, it's important to make sure you have safety gear to protect yourself. Inhaling the dust from sandblasting can cause health problems, and you won't want it in your eyes either. Sandblasters can be fairly loud, so hearing protection is important. It's also a good idea to wear thick shoes, so you don't accidentally sandblast your feet. Next, read any accompanying instructions that came with your sandblaster. It's better to take things slow and make sure you're operating it correctly than to rush and make mistakes. If it seems intimidating or you aren't sure you can handle it, there's nothing wrong with finding a good contractor to remove the paint for you.
Once you're ready, start slowly sandblasting on a part of your patio or driveway that isn't front and center. That way, any mistakes won't be too noticeable. Point the nozzle at your concrete, but don't hold it against the surface. Use a cover or barrier of some kind to protect anything you don't want sandblasted. Make a few passes, adjusting the pressure or your technique as needed. Once you've got the hang of it, continue sandblasting the rest of your painted concrete. The paint should come off easily, leaving dust across the surface. Sweep or vacuum the dust, leaving your protective gear on in case the cleaning process stirs up a dust cloud. When the dust is gone and the space is clean, you can cover your concrete patio or repaint it.